Bon Jovi to headline BST Hyde Park 2027

Bon Jovi are the first act announced for the BST Hyde Park. Picture: Mark Seliger

By Radio X

The Livin' On A Prayer rockers are the first act to be confirmed for the London gig series. Fins out how you can buy tickets.

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Bon Jovi are set to play BST Hyde Park 2027.

The GRAMMY-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will headline the iconic London park next summer, taking to The Great Oak Stage on Thursday 24 June.

A full line-up of acts is still to be announced but tickets go on sale via www.bst-hydepark.com this Friday 23rd October from 10am.

The Amex pre-sale begins Monday 19th October at 1pm BST Artist pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 21st October at 10am and the BST AEG pre-sale takes place Thursday 22 October at 10am.

Bon Jovi will headline BST Hyde Park on thursday 24th June 2027. Picture: Press

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“We have a storied history with performing at Hyde Park on previous tours and it’s a full circle moment to be returning to BST Hyde Park, 14 years after headlining the very first festival,” said Jon Bon Jovi. “The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years. There’s nothing quite like the energy of a UK crowd, and the joy and excitement we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To bring that energy back to Hyde Park means a lot to us. We’re grateful for every one of you and can’t wait to make more memories together.”

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It’s been a huge 12 months for BON JOVI. In 2026, they made their highly anticipated return to the stage with a run of major shows, including nine sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sold-out shows in Edinburgh and Dublin, before ending on three spectacular sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of the Forever Tour.

Last year saw the release of FOREVER (Legendary Edition), which reimagined songs from the band’s FOREVER album alongside an impressive line-up of collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carín León, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams and Avril Lavigne.

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