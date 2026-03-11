Bon Jovi to be immortalised with feature film biopic

Bon Jovi is set to be immortalised on the screen. Picture: Mark Seliger

According to reports, the Livin' On A Prayer rockers are the latest bands to who will be portrayed in a feature film.

Bon Jovi are the next legacy act set for a biopic.

According to Variety, Universal Studios have won a bidding war to back a film about the Livin' On A Prayer rockers.

The outlet reports that Cody Brotter - who penned the crypto thriller Killing Satoshi - is writing the screenplay, but a director is yet to be confirmed.

Actors set to play the band's founding members - frontman Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan and Tico Torres (who are all still in the band's current line-up) as well Richie Sambora, who left in 2012, and bassist Alec John Such, who left in 1994 and died in 2022 - are all still to be determined.

Producers on the movie include Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports, while Universal’s director of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.

The film will join a long line up of recent music biopics such as Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, Amy Winehouse film Back To Black, Bob Marley: One Love, Elvis, Bruce Springsteen's Deliver Me From Nowhere, and Sam Mendes highly-publicised forthcoming quartet of Beatles biopics due in 2028.

The news comes as Bon Jovi prepare to return to the stage with huge stadium dates on their Forever Tour this summer.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of famers will kick off their string of dates with four shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, before visiting Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, Dublin's Croke Park and London's Wembley Stadium.

The Always legends will play a whopping nine homecoming dates at New York's Madison Square Garden, while adding extra dates to London, which berings their total to three nights at Wembley Stadium.

Bon Jovi add third and final London date to 2026 Forever Tour. Picture: Press

The announcement came after Jon Bon Jovi's much documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

One the news, the frontoman said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

See the full dates and ticket info below...

Bon Jovi's 2026 Forever tour dates::

Tuesday 7th July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 9th July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday 12th July -New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday 14th July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 16th July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday 19th July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday 21st July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 23rd July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday 26th July - New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday 28th August Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday 30th August Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday 4th September London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Sunday 6th September, London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Wednesday 9th September, London, UK, Wembley Stadium

