Bombay Bicycle Club plot two warm-up shows in York and Liverpool ahead of All Points East 2025

Bombay Bicycle Club will play two warm-up shows in August. Picture: Press

Earlier this week, the My Big Day rockers announced intimate dates at York's Barbican and Liverpool Mountford Hall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced two warm up shows ahead of their stint at All Points East 2025.

The indie quartet are set to appear on the bill at The Maccabees' headline date at the east London festival, but will first play two gigs for their northern fans.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend, Jack Steadman and co will play an intimate gig at York's Barbican on Friday 22nd August and a show at Liverpool's Mountford Hall on Saturday 23rd August.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Read more:

The band last released an album over two years ago, with My Big Day arriving on 20th October 2023 via their own Mmm... Records imprint of Island Records.

The record scored a number three on the UK Albums Chart and featured collabs with everyone from Chaka Khan to Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, who joined them on stage at Glastonbury 2024 as a surprise guest.

Ahead of their UK dates this summer, Bombay are set for a stint at Spanish festival Tomavistas 2025, which takes place at Caja Magica stadium in Madrid.

Visit bombaybicycle.club for their full 2025 dates so far and to buy tickets.