Bombay Bicycle Club to headline UK's most remote gig

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a new show. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The gig will see music and hiking fans given the co-ordinates to a secret, deserted beach in North Wales.

Bombay Bicycle Club are set to headline the UK’s most remote gig this month.

The Eat, Sleep, Wake outfit will top the bill at an off-grid gig on 17th May as part of Columbia Hike Society’s HikeFest- which offers a festival of hiking and a show with a difference.

The show, which will see music fans castaway to a secret, deserted beach in North Wales, is challenging hikers and music fans to get lost in the music.

Music fans will be required to up their step count and hike to an isolated area before reaching a stunning natural venue for a unique beach gig.

Bombay Bicycle Club will be joined by London-based duo, Lavender, who consist of Oskar Rice and Adam Jackson, ahead of the release of their debut album.

Attendees of HikeFest will be sent the gig co-ordinates on the morning of the event before being led by the community’s hike leaders to the performance.

Visit here for more information and tickets to the off-grid gig.

HikeFest takes place this month. Picture: Press

The news comes after the band announced two warm up shows ahead of their stint at All Points East 2025.

The indie quartet are set to appear on the bill at The Maccabees' headline date at the east London festival, but will first play two gigs for their northern fans.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend, Jack Steadman and co will play an intimate gig at York's Barbican on Friday 22nd August as well as a show at Liverpool's Mountford Hall on Saturday 23rd August.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

The band last released an album over two years ago, with My Big Day arriving on 20th October 2023 via their own Mmm... Records imprint of Island Records.

The record scored a number three on the UK Albums Chart and featured collabs with everyone from Chaka Khan to Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, who joined them on stage at Glastonbury 2024 as a surprise guest.

Ahead of their UK summer dates, Bombay are set for a stint at Spanish festival Tomavistas 2025, which takes place at Caja Magica stadium in Madrid.

Visit bombaybicycle.club for their full 2025 dates so far and to buy tickets.