Bombay Bicycle Club to celebrate 20 years together with headline show at LIDO Festival 2026

By Jenny Mensah

The special shows will see the band's perform I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose and Flaws in full, with Metronomy among the special guests.

Bombay Bicycle Club are set to headline LIDO Festival 2026.

The Eat, Sleep, Wake outfit will top the bill at the London festival on Sunday 14th June 2026, where they will play their 2009 debut album I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose and its stripped-back follow-up, 2010's FLAWS in full.

Also joining them on the day at Victoria Park are special guests Metronomy, Alice Phoebe Lou Billie Marten and Lucy Rose with more to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale via lidofestival.co.uk Friday 30th January at 10am. Pre-sale starts on Thursday 29th January from 10am and fans can sign up for access now at lidofestival.co.uk.

Bombay join previously announced headliners at the festival CMAT and Maribou State, who top the bill at the festival on 12th and 13th June respectively.

CMAT's date sees the Irish singer-songwriter joined by Father John Misty and Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, with more to be announced.

Meanwhile, Maribou State will be joined by Kelis, Folamour and Theo Parish b2b Moodyman on the line-up, with more to be announced.

The award-winning LIDO Festival’s first edition welcomed headline performances from Massive Attack, Jamie xx, Outbreak Fest with headliner Turnstile, Charli XCX and London Grammar, all offering a carefully curated line-up of artists.

The festival’s first-ever midweek programme IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD (@InTheNBHD) provided free arts and wellbeing activities for the local community, reinforcing LIDO Festival’s commitment to cultural enrichment.

