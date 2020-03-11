Bombay Bicycle Club cancel European tour due to Coronavirus

11 March 2020, 18:12 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 18:21

Bombay Bicycle Club 2020
Bombay Bicycle Club 2020. Picture: Press

The British band were due to hit Germany, France and more countries - but restrictions on public gatherings have stopped the tour.

Bombay Bicycle Club are the latest band to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The London band were set to head out on a European tour to support their new album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, beginning in Munich on Sunday 15 March.

However, a number of cities and countries have now introduced measures to stop the virus from spreading - the whole of Italy is in complete lockdown and France has banned gatherings of 1,000 to delay further spread of COVID-19, which the World Health Organisation has now classed as a pandemic.

In a statement, Bombay Bicycle Club said: "We're devastated to have to reschedule our upcoming European tour due to current events.

Unfortunately, the majority of the cities we were scheduled to play have out bans in place that make doing the tour impossible.

"We were very much looking forward to the shows and we are working on rescheduling them for later this year.

"All tickets will remain valid, please contact your ticket vendor if you require further information."

The affected Bombay Bicycle Club tour dates are:

15 March Munich, Germany

16 March Prague, Czech Republic

17 march Warsaw, Poland

18 March Berlin, Germany

22 March Paris, France

24 March Cologne, Germany

25 March Hamburg, Germany

The band were also due to play the M4music festival in Switzerland on 21/22 March and the Sansan Festival in Spain on 9-11 April, but it is not yet clear whether these dates will go ahead.

It's the latest in a series of cancellations and postponments that is affecting music and sporting events in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Only this morning (11 March), Coachella festival in California announced that they would be rescheduling their weekend of music from April to October,

More: Which tours, gigs and festivals have been affected by Coronavirus?

