Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen named Radio X Best Of British 2020

Queen in August 1975: Brian May, John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

The classic track has been named the Best British Song by Radio X listeners in the station's fifth annual Best Of British poll.

Bohemian Rhapsody took the top position in the poll for a second year running, keeping 2018's winner, Live Forever by Oasis, at Number 2.

The song, penned by Freddie Mercury in 1975, has continued to increase in popularity since it lent its name to the film of the Queen star's life in 2018.

Radio X asked YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time for the fifth year running and Bo Rhap (as it's known by fans) has come up on tops again in a poll of over 20,000 votes.

Radio X Best Of British 2020 Top 10

1. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Oasis - Live Forever

3. The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection

4. Oasis - Slide Away

5. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever

6. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

7. Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance

8. David Bowie - Heroes

9. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

10. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

The Courteeners track Not Nineteen Forever has swept into fifth place, leapfrogging over the Oasis classic Don’t Look Back In Anger, which remains at Number 6. It's the best result ever for Liam Fray in the Radio X chart.

The highest climber in 2020 comes from young singer-songwriter Sam Fender, whose track Hypersonic Missiles shoots up a colossal 54 places from last year to break into the Top 10.

Oasis are again the most popular artist among Radio X listeners - the Manchester band have 17 entries this year (two more than in 2019). Oasis’ great rivals Blur only have ONE entry in the Top 100 with Parklife - on the 25th anniversary of the legendary “Blur Vs Oasis” chart battle of 1995.

There's been a huge resurgence in popularity for Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys - they have the most new entries in the 2020 chart, with five songs making their first appearance, while the band have notched up the highest new entry at #56 with their favourite Crying Lightning.

The newest song on the chart comes from Liam Gallagher, whose song Once was released in the summer of 2019.

Manchester as a city beats London 35 entries to 19, with Sheffield just behind with 17.

The most popular year for tracks was 1995, with 11% of the vote, while the 1990s was the most popular decade among Radio X listeners, making up 28% of the vote.

However, songs from the 21st Century had a healthy showing, making up 35% of the Top 100.

13 tracks in the chart were No 1 hits in the UK, while 8 of the Radio X Top 100 songs made it to No 2 on their initial release.

25 of the winning songs began their life as album tracks, while 4 songs started their journey into the public's hearts and minds as B-sides.

See the full Best Of British 2020 Top 100 chart here