Bob Dylan announces 2026 UK dates with five night residency at London's Royal Festival Hall

Bob Dylan performs in 2012. Picture: AP Photo/David Vincent

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary singer-songwriter will embark on tour dates this side of the pond this year.

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Bob Dylan has announced UK tour dates for 2026.

The Blowin In The Wind singer will set out on a string of dates on this side of the pond, which kicks-off at Bournemouth BIC Windsor Hall on Wednesday 25th November and includes dates in Birmingham, Sheffield and Blackpool, before being capped off with five nights at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale next Wednesday 22nd July from 10am with the pre-sale taking place on Monday 20th July at 10am.

Bob Dylan announces 2026 UK dates. Picture: Press

The five Royal Festival Hall shows will be Dylan’s first since a run of three performances at the Royal Albert Hall in 2024. Dylan’s first gig in the UK was at The King & Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962.

The 2026 Bob Dylan UK shows are in partnership with Yondr, which will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.

See his full dates below...

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In recent years, Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour - named after his surprise 2020 album - was met with great acclaim.

The release of new music in 2020 surprised and delighted fans, with Rough and Rowdy Ways dominating end-of-year lists and marking another milestone in the legendary singer-songwriter career.

Dylan's last studio album was Shadow Kingdom in 2023, which was followed by his 2025 archival compilation album The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956–1963.

See Bob Dylan's 2026 UK tour dates:

Weds 25th Nov: BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Thurs 26th Nov: bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Fri 27th Nov: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Mon 30th Nov: Opera House, Blackpool

Tues 1st Dec: Opera House, Blackpool

Thurs 3rd Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Fri 4th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Sat 5th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Mon 7th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Tues 8th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

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