Bob Dylan is a fan of Coronation Street

By Jenny Mensah

The Blowin' In The Wind legend has revealed he rarely binge watches series, but does like episodes of Coronation Street and The Twilight Zone.

Bob Dylan has revealed himself to be a big fan of Coronation Street.

The legendary singer-songwriter answered questions on his website from The Wall Street Journal to promote his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song and revealed himself to be a fan of "old-fashioned shows".

Asked what shows he's enjoyed binge-watching, the Like A Rolling Stone star revealed: “Two or three hours in front of the tube is a lot of binge watching for me. Too much time to be involved with the screen. Or maybe I’m too old for it.

"Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones.

“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home. I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows."

He added: "I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass.”

Bob Dylan might be conservative when it comes to his streaming and TV-watching habits, but when it comes to music, he's much more eclectic and daring, describing himself a s fan of everything from the Brighton duo Royal Blood to legendary Hip Hop outfit Wu-Tang Clan.

"I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag and Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen," he revealed. "Anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine."

The Nobel Prize for Literature recipient also talked about his faith, describing himself as a "religious person," who believes in "damnation and salvation".

Discussing other ways he chooses to relax, he said: "I’m a religious person. I read the scriptures a lot, meditate and pray, light candles in church. I believe in damnation and salvation, as well as predestination. The Five Books of Moses, Pauline Epistles, Invocation of the Saints, all of it.”

Bob Dylan's The Philosophy of Modern Song is available now.

