Blur Vs Oasis: New play to relive the Battle Of Britpop

The Battle is a new play by John Niven that tells the story of the Blur Vs Oasis tussle from 1995. Picture: Press

The Battle sees Kill Your Friends author John Niven retelling the story of the 1995 chart tussle when Country House took on Roll With It.

By Radio X

A new play is set to retell the story of one of the highlights of the 1990s: the Battle Of Britpop.

The Battle is a new comedy play by Kill Your Friends author John Niven which looks back at the infamous Blur versus Oasis chart battle of August 1995 when the London band's Country House single went head-to-head with the Manchester legends' Roll With It in a race to the UK Number 1 spot.

The producers say of the show: "Expect filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue in this cut-throat new comedy that puts you right at the heart of the feuding, the fame, and the fallout. Get ready to roll with it."

Watch the trailer here:

The Battle - UK Tour 2026 (Official Trailer)

It's Niven's first stage play and is directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, The Pillowman). Opening at Birmingham Rep on 11th February 2026, The Battle will then head out on a major UK tour that culminates in a run in the West End.

For more information and ticket details, see thebattleplay.com.

Niven says of the play: “1995: a time long before music splintered into a billion different Tik Tok feeds. When music was so central to the culture that two pop groups could dominate the entire summer, the evening news and the front page of every newspaper in the country. We're going to take you back there. I've never written for the stage before, and it has been an absolute blast to do so for the first time."

Director Matthew Dunster says:“I remember the Battle of the Bands. I remember the charts that week. Music mattered. I remember being in my twenties in 1995. What a wild time. Full of energy, naughtiness and hilarity. Just like John Niven’s play. I’m so delighted to be working with John on such a punchy, hilarious and revealing comedy about two of the best bands of all time, Blur and Oasis.”

The Battle: UK tour dates 2026

11th February – 7th March: Birmingham Rep

10th March - 14th March: Curve Theatre, Leicester

17th March - 21st March: Opera House, Manchester

24th March - 28th March: Churchill Theatre, Bromley

31st March - 4th April: New Victoria Theatre, Woking

14th - 19th April: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

21st April - 25th April: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

29th April - 2nd May: Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

5th - 9th May: Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

12th May - 16th May: Regent Theatre, Ipswich

19th May - 23rd May: Richmond Theatre, Greater London

26th May - 30th May: Theatre Royal, Glasgow

9th - 13th June: Grand Opera House, York

16th - 20th June: Theatre Royal, Norwich

23rd June - 27th June: Theatre Royal, Nottingham

30th June - 4th July: Milton Keynes Theatre

7th July - 11th July: Newcastle, Theatre Royal

14th July - 18th July: Theatre Royal, Brighton

28th July - 1st August: Storyhouse Theatre, Chester

