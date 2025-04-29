Blur Vs Oasis: New play to relive the Battle Of Britpop

On Air Now
29 April 2025, 13:37
The Battle sees Kill Your Friends author John Niven retelling the story of the 1995 chart tussle when Country House took on Roll With It.
A new play is set to retell the story of one of the highlights of the 1990s: the Battle Of Britpop.
The Battle is a new comedy play by Kill Your Friends author John Niven which looks back at the infamous Blur versus Oasis chart battle of August 1995 when the London band's Country House single went head-to-head with the Manchester legends' Roll With It in a race to the UK Number 1 spot.
The producers say of the show: "Expect filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue in this cut-throat new comedy that puts you right at the heart of the feuding, the fame, and the fallout. Get ready to roll with it."
Watch the trailer here:
The Battle - UK Tour 2026 (Official Trailer)
It's Niven's first stage play and is directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, The Pillowman). Opening at Birmingham Rep on 11th February 2026, The Battle will then head out on a major UK tour that culminates in a run in the West End.
For more information and ticket details, see thebattleplay.com.
Niven says of the play: “1995: a time long before music splintered into a billion different Tik Tok feeds. When music was so central to the culture that two pop groups could dominate the entire summer, the evening news and the front page of every newspaper in the country. We're going to take you back there. I've never written for the stage before, and it has been an absolute blast to do so for the first time."
Director Matthew Dunster says:“I remember the Battle of the Bands. I remember the charts that week. Music mattered. I remember being in my twenties in 1995. What a wild time. Full of energy, naughtiness and hilarity. Just like John Niven’s play. I’m so delighted to be working with John on such a punchy, hilarious and revealing comedy about two of the best bands of all time, Blur and Oasis.”
