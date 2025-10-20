Blondie's Debbie Harry reveals who she'd love to play her in a biopic: "I would be in heaven"

The Blondie iconic revealed she'd like a British actress to play her in a film about the band.

Debbie Harry would want Florence Pugh to play her in a biopic.

The legendary Blondie singer has discussed the possibility of a music film being made about the band and when asked who might be best to portray her, she told The Sunday Times: "If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven.”

The Heart of Glass singer added: "I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything."

The Oscar-nominated British actress has a breadth of Hollywood experience to be able pull-off the role, recently starring in the likes of Thunderbolts (2025), We Live in Time (2025) and Dune: Part Two (2024).

It seems that the feelings are mutual as Pugh has been just as complimentary about Call Me singer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, when Pugh was asked at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival what famous person she would want to play, she replied referred to the Blondie singer, adding: "just because she's so cool."

And it seems like playing powerful women is important to the star, who said later that year in a joint interview with Scarlett Johansson for Marie Claire: "I really want to recognize the women I play, whether it’s that I recognize my mom in her, or my gran in her, or my sister in her. I want to play complex and confusing characters".

It's not the first time has star has been teed up to play the Blondie singer.

Back in 2007, Kirsten Dunst revealed that she and Harry had met to discuss the possibility.

The Civil War actress said, according to the Hollywood Reporter: "I met with Debbie in Miami, and we both hit it off. We're both Jersey girls, and she wants me to play her. It's like the most amazing thing! I will work so hard, because she is the coolest woman of all time!"

