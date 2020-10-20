Blondie announce 2021 UK tour with Garbage as special guests

20 October 2020, 11:04 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 11:17

Blondie announce 2021 UK tour
Blondie announce 2021 UK tour. Picture: Press/St. Laurent

Debbie Harry and co will embark on their Against The Odds tour dates across the UK next November with Garbage as their special guests. See their dates here.

Blondie have announced UK tour dates for 2021.

Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke have confirmed they will embark on an Against The Odds tour, which will see them travel the nation across November 2021.

The gigs will see them visit the likes of the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, The Leeds First Direct Arena and The O2, London.

Joining Blondie on the run of dates will be Garbage - led by their iconic frontwoman Shirley Manson, who was invited to induct Blondie into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Pre-sale begins on 21 October at 10am GMT, while the general sale starts on Friday 23 October from 10am GMT.

READ MORE: Blondie's Debbie Harry recalls breaking into Stonehenge after Glastonbury

Blondie announce Against The Odds Tour with Garbage
Blondie announce Against The Odds Tour with Garbage. Picture: Press

Debbie Harry says: "Next year's UK tour is more meaningful to me perhaps than the very first time Blondie played there in the mid '70s. The UK has always been a special place to us, and being able to come back to perform there after sitting out most of 2020 is very exciting."

She adds: "Blondie toured with Garbage during 2017 and we look forward to doing it again. We had a wild ride! All tours are rarely the same, however, I really hope the new Blondie/Garbage concert events are even better. I have always been a fan of Garbage (and of Shirley Manson dating back to her days in Goodbye Mr Makenzie). Along with Butch, Steve, Duke and Eric this band set the stage on fire. I can’t wait to play these shows with them!"

READ MORE: Blondie's Debbie Harry credits Bowie as being "instumental" for launching their career

Garbage
Garbage. Picture: Press

Shirley Manson says: “We are thrilled to be joining Blondie on this tour of the UK. They have been an enormous influence and inspiration to all of us in Garbage and it is always an honour to share the stage with such trailblazers."

READ MORE: The best female-fronted bands of the 90s

Latest On Radio X

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Earth, the late Wind & Fire's Maurice White

Foo Fighters' Walk mashed up with Earth, Wind & Fire's September is epic

Foo Fighters

Nothing But Thieves Conor Mason talks playing Impossible at Abbey Road

Nothing But Thieves talk "unbelievable" moment performing Impossible at Abbey Road
Chad Smith

RHCP's Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee's musical debut

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones in 2012

Led Zeppelin were “ready” to tour after their 2007 reunion

Led Zeppelin

Freddie Mercury performing with Queen at Live Aid, July 1985

How I Want To Break Free became Queen’s most controversial song

Queen

Latest Videos

This week's Lip Reading game was classic

This week's Lip Reading Game was an absolute classic!

The Chris Moyles Show's Singalone Live this week is the best ever

This caller absolutely smashed his Singalone Live on The Chris Moyles Show!
Miley Cyrus and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Watch Miley Cyrus cover Arctic Monkeys' Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Arctic Monkeys

James annoys Chris Moyles with how he says Yvonne

Chris Moyles rages with James over the Yvonne debate