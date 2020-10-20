Blondie announce 2021 UK tour with Garbage as special guests

Blondie announce 2021 UK tour. Picture: Press/St. Laurent

Debbie Harry and co will embark on their Against The Odds tour dates across the UK next November with Garbage as their special guests. See their dates here.

Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke have confirmed they will embark on an Against The Odds tour, which will see them travel the nation across November 2021.

The gigs will see them visit the likes of the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, The Leeds First Direct Arena and The O2, London.

Joining Blondie on the run of dates will be Garbage - led by their iconic frontwoman Shirley Manson, who was invited to induct Blondie into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Pre-sale begins on 21 October at 10am GMT, while the general sale starts on Friday 23 October from 10am GMT.

Blondie announce Against The Odds Tour with Garbage. Picture: Press

Debbie Harry says: "Next year's UK tour is more meaningful to me perhaps than the very first time Blondie played there in the mid '70s. The UK has always been a special place to us, and being able to come back to perform there after sitting out most of 2020 is very exciting."

She adds: "Blondie toured with Garbage during 2017 and we look forward to doing it again. We had a wild ride! All tours are rarely the same, however, I really hope the new Blondie/Garbage concert events are even better. I have always been a fan of Garbage (and of Shirley Manson dating back to her days in Goodbye Mr Makenzie). Along with Butch, Steve, Duke and Eric this band set the stage on fire. I can’t wait to play these shows with them!"

Garbage. Picture: Press

Shirley Manson says: “We are thrilled to be joining Blondie on this tour of the UK. They have been an enormous influence and inspiration to all of us in Garbage and it is always an honour to share the stage with such trailblazers."

