Tom DeLonge reveals when to expect Blink 182's new album

Blink 182's classic line-up reunited this year. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

By Jenny Mensah

The returning All The Small Things rocker has confirmed the new Blink LP will land early next year.

Blink-182's new album will be out "in a few months", according to Tom DeLonge.

The All The Small Things rocker rejoined the band - completed by Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - back in October and shared the new single EDGING.

Now, DeLonge has told his fans on social media when they can expect the classic line-up of the band's new album.

Taking to Instagram, the Miss You singer shared a snap of the band on stage, writing: "New Album Coming in a few months."

The pop-punk rocker also shared a celebration of their EDGING single spending its seventh week as Alternative Radio's number on song and teased that their new track is fire.

The news comes after the band's co-founder Mark Hoppus - who mended his relationship with DeLonge during his cancer battle - revealed how relieved he was to be able to speak about their reunion.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," he told Apple Music. "That was a burden to carry that secret for so long."

The star was asked by a fan at a baseball game just days before whether there was "any way at all" that Tom could re-join the band, and Mark was tempted to let them know good news was on the way.

He added: "I’m like, ‘Any way for what?' He’s like, ‘Is there any chance of a Blink-182 reunion tour with Tom back in the band at all?’

"He had such hope and desperation in his eyes, and I just wanted to put my hand on his shoulder and say, ‘My friend, just you wait. Just wait three, four more days.’

"I should have taken his name and should have just posted it on Instagram, [and] been like, ‘This is for you, Steve! Great idea!'"

The rockers are also set for their biggest tour to date, with concerts in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America.

The mammoth tour will begin next March and will conclude in February 2024.

Blink-182 UK tour dates 2023

2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast

11th October London, The O2 Arena

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena

Support comes from Californian pop punkers The Story So Far.

Full tour details are at www.blink182.com