Blink-182 tease new music - with some cryptic clues

7 September 2023, 12:38

Blink-182 in 2022: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker
Blink-182 in 2022: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker. Picture: Press

The band have been promising a new album since last year's single Edging.

Blink-182 have been teasing new music with a series of posters and a cryptic website.

The Californian pop-punk trio returned with singer Tom DeLonge last year with a new track Edging and confirmed plans for their ninth album, which DeLonge claimed last month was "only weeks (days) away".

Now, promotional posters have appeared in numerous locations, featuring the Blink-182 logo and the phrase "One more time..."

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X/Twitter, the background of the posters also include what seem to be song lyrics.

They read: "Do I have to die to hear you miss me? Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

"I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow, I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

A QR code included on the poster takes the fans to a "stall" page on the official Blink-182 website.

When clicking through, it says the site is "closed for maintenance" and shows someone cleaning off some Blink-related graffiti with various classic tracks in the background.

A brief snippet of new material is heard before the end of the video.

Meanwhile, Blink are set to resume their tour, which was halted last week due to an "urgent family matter" for drummer Travis Barker. Their shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin were all shelved, but now Barker says that his wife Kourtney Kardashian in now out of hospital.

On Wednesday (6th September), the drummer posted: "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The band will pick up their tour with a show at Antwerp's Sportpaleis on Friday 8th September, and then comes to England in October.

Blink-182 UK Tour Dates October 2023

  • 11th October The O2 Arena, London
  • 12th October The O2 Arena, London
  • 14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 15th October Manchester, AO Arena
  • 16th October Manchester, AO Arena

