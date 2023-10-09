Blink-182 at The O2, London: stage times, support, tickets and more

Blink 182 are set for two dates in London this week. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

By Jenny Mensah

The Dance With Me trio are headed to London this week for a duo of headline shows at The O2. Find out when they take to the stage, who's supporting and more.

Blink-182 are bringing their classic line-up to London this week.

The trio - comprised of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker - will take to the stage at The O2 in the capital for a duo of dates, which will mark their first in the city since DeLonge has returned to the band.

Find out everything you need to know about Blink-182's London dates, including who's supporting them and when to expect them on stage.

What dates do Blink-182 play at The O2, London?

Blink 182 will play The O2, London on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th October 2023.

What are the stage times for Blink-182 at The O2. London?

Full stage times are still to be published, but doors open at 6.30pm. Keep your eyes peeled on the band's socials for more.

Who's supporting Blink-182 at The O2, London?

Support for Blink 182's London shows comes from American pop-punk band The Story So Far. The outfit who were formed in California in 2007, will play hits from their four albums, including their most recently released single Big Blind.

The Story So Far "Big Blind"

What will Blink-182 they play on their setlist?

It's likely that Blink will treat fans to a bevy of hits from across their classic albums and material from their forthcoming album, One More Time... including its title track, Edging, Dance With Me and more.

See their recent setlist at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on 8th October for an idea of what they'll play:

1. Anthem Part Two

2. The Rock Show

3. Family Reunion

4. Man Overboard (Travis blindfolded)

5. Feeling This

6. Violence

7. Up All Night

8. Dumpweed

9. Aliens Exist

10. Dysentery Gary

11. MORE THAN YOU KNOW

12. EDGING

13. DANCE WITH ME

14. Happy Holidays, You Bastard

15. Happy Holidays, You Bastard (Played a second time, faster)

16. Stay Together for the Kids

17. Always

18. Down

19. Bored to Death

20. I Miss You

21. Adam's Song

22. Ghost on the Dance Floor

23. What's My Age Again?

24. First Date

25. All the Small Things

26. Dammit

Encore:

27. ONE MORE TIME

Can you still buy tickets to Blink-182s London gig?

Limited tickets for Blink 182's London date are still available. Visit their event page on AXS for more.

How to get to The O2 Arena, London:

The O2 is at SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.

Blink-182 announce new album

See the remainder of Blink-182's dates:

1st September OVO Hydro, Glasgow - POSTPONED

2nd September OVO Hydro, Glasgow - POSTPONED

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast - POSTPONED

5th September - 3Arena, Dublin - POSTPONED

11th October The O2 Arena, London

12th October The O2 Arena, London

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15th October Manchester, AO Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena