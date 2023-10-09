Blink-182 at The O2, London: stage times, support, tickets and more

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Elspeth Pierce 10pm - 1am
9 October 2023, 15:52
The Dance With Me trio are headed to London this week for a duo of headline shows at The O2. Find out when they take to the stage, who's supporting and more.
Blink-182 are bringing their classic line-up to London this week.
The trio - comprised of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker - will take to the stage at The O2 in the capital for a duo of dates, which will mark their first in the city since DeLonge has returned to the band.
Find out everything you need to know about Blink-182's London dates, including who's supporting them and when to expect them on stage.
Blink 182 will play The O2, London on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th October 2023.
Full stage times are still to be published, but doors open at 6.30pm. Keep your eyes peeled on the band's socials for more.
Support for Blink 182's London shows comes from American pop-punk band The Story So Far. The outfit who were formed in California in 2007, will play hits from their four albums, including their most recently released single Big Blind.
The Story So Far "Big Blind"
It's likely that Blink will treat fans to a bevy of hits from across their classic albums and material from their forthcoming album, One More Time... including its title track, Edging, Dance With Me and more.
See their recent setlist at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on 8th October for an idea of what they'll play:
1. Anthem Part Two
2. The Rock Show
3. Family Reunion
4. Man Overboard (Travis blindfolded)
5. Feeling This
6. Violence
7. Up All Night
8. Dumpweed
9. Aliens Exist
10. Dysentery Gary
11. MORE THAN YOU KNOW
12. EDGING
13. DANCE WITH ME
14. Happy Holidays, You Bastard
15. Happy Holidays, You Bastard (Played a second time, faster)
16. Stay Together for the Kids
17. Always
18. Down
19. Bored to Death
20. I Miss You
21. Adam's Song
22. Ghost on the Dance Floor
23. What's My Age Again?
24. First Date
25. All the Small Things
26. Dammit
Encore:
27. ONE MORE TIME
Limited tickets for Blink 182's London date are still available. Visit their event page on AXS for more.
The O2 is at SE10 0DX
You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.
The arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.
Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.
Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.
Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.
Blink-182 announce new album
Blink-182’s Travis Barker heads out in Prague