Blink 182's Mark Hoppus wishes lookalike son Jack Happy 18th Birthday

Mark Hoppus' son looks just like him now. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

The co-founder of the pop-punk band shared a photo of his mini-me on social media.

Mark Hoppus marked his son Jack's 18th birthday on Instagram this week.

The What's My Age Again? singer took to social media to celebrate the milestone and share a rare photo of his son, which proves he's every inch his father's son.

Taking to Instagram, the pop-punk rocker shared the snap with the caption: "Happy 18th birthday to this amazing kidult."

Back in June, Hoppus shared an image of his mini me, who he shares with wife of 20 years Skye Everly, in his graduation cap and gown.

He captioned it: "Congrats to this awesome kid! He’s smart, kind, artistic, funny, and will own you at Smash Bros. Take good care of our kid, Chicago."

Meanwhile, Blink 182 could be closer to a reunion with its classic band members more than ever as co-founder Tom DeLonge has been talking about joining them once again.

The Angles and Airwaves rocker the band with Mark Hoppus and drummer Scott Raynor in 1992 - with the drummer then replaced by Travis Barker.

However, he left the band in 2015 and was soon replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker went on to release albums California in 2016 and NINE in 2019.

The musicians have been asked about the chances of the classic line-up reuniting, and have given differing answers, but now DeLonge seems to have breathed new hope into Blink fans about the chances of them playing together again.

In an interview with Rolling Stone back in May, DeLonge mused: "Everyone wants to know, 'Are you guys gonna play again?' Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody."Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that."

The rocker has also been getting tongues wagging by sharing throwback images with himself and the band as well as revealing naked FaceTime sessions with Travis Barker.

