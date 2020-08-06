Blink 182's Mark Hoppus wishes lookalike son Jack Happy 18th Birthday

6 August 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 12:41

Mark Hoppus performing in 2020 and Mark Hoppus and his son in 2005
Mark Hoppus' son looks just like him now. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

The co-founder of the pop-punk band shared a photo of his mini-me on social media.

Mark Hoppus marked his son Jack's 18th birthday on Instagram this week.

The What's My Age Again? singer took to social media to celebrate the milestone and share a rare photo of his son, which proves he's every inch his father's son.

Taking to Instagram, the pop-punk rocker shared the snap with the caption: "Happy 18th birthday to this amazing kidult."

View this post on Instagram

Happy 18th birthday to this amazing kidult.

A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus corrects misheard lyrics to Blink 182's What's My Age Again?

Back in June, Hoppus shared an image of his mini me, who he shares with wife of 20 years Skye Everly, in his graduation cap and gown.

He captioned it: "Congrats to this awesome kid! He’s smart, kind, artistic, funny, and will own you at Smash Bros. Take good care of our kid, Chicago."

READ MORE: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

Meanwhile, Blink 182 could be closer to a reunion with its classic band members more than ever as co-founder Tom DeLonge has been talking about joining them once again.

The Angles and Airwaves rocker the band with Mark Hoppus and drummer Scott Raynor in 1992 - with the drummer then replaced by Travis Barker.

However, he left the band in 2015 and was soon replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker went on to release albums California in 2016 and NINE in 2019.

The musicians have been asked about the chances of the classic line-up reuniting, and have given differing answers, but now DeLonge seems to have breathed new hope into Blink fans about the chances of them playing together again.

In an interview with Rolling Stone back in May, DeLonge mused: "Everyone wants to know, 'Are you guys gonna play again?' Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody."Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that."

The rocker has also been getting tongues wagging by sharing throwback images with himself and the band as well as revealing naked FaceTime sessions with Travis Barker.

READ MORE: Tom DeLonge has sold the copyright to his Blink-182 songs

Latest On Radio X

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro announce "intimate" tour for April 2021

Biffy Clyro

Wiley Performs at the O2 Academy Brixton - London in 2018

Wiley’s MBE is under review after anti-Semitic rant, confirms Cabinet Office
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in 2006; Sting of The Police in 1979

Which great songs mention other great songs?

Features

The Courteeners

Why Courteeners' Cavorting was an f-you to the Manchester indie scene

Courteeners

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher wants to do a covers album

Noel Gallagher

Courteeners in 2016: Daniel Moores, Liam Fray and Michael Campbell

Can you name 100% of these Courteeners lyrics?

Quizzes

Latest Videos

Pippa just keeps giving away The Chris Moyles Show's face masks

The Chris Moyles Show got face masks made, but Pippa just can't say no!
Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's wasp sting video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's crazy wasp sting video
Harry Shearer on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

Bastile frontman Dan Smith speaks to Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

Dan Bastille talks What You Gonna Do? single on The Chris Moyles Show