Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler & Bill Ward pay tribute after legend's passing

Black Sabbath Reunion Press Conference. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The original members of the band have paid tribute to the rocker after the news broke on Tuesday (22nd July) that the Prince of Darkness had died.

The original members of Black Sabbath have paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne following the news of his passing on Tuesday (22nd July) where was "surrounded by love".

Co-founder, and primary composer of the band Tony Iommi took to social media to pay tribute in a heartfelt post, which read: "I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother."

He added: "My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Original drummer Bill Ward shared a throwback photo of himself with the icon, alongside the heartbreaking caption: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward".

Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward pic.twitter.com/2HSaIZfkX2 — Bill Ward (@billwarddrums) July 22, 2025

Bassist and primary lyricist of the band Geezer Butler shared two images from Osbourne's final show with the band, writing: "Goodbye dear friend - thanks for all those years - we had some great fun.

"4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh?

"So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.

Goodbye dear friend - thanks for all those years - we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh?



So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston.



Love you. pic.twitter.com/j1ZC5TEnvj — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) July 22, 2025

A post from the official Black Sabbath account also shows the rocker at his final show, with the caption: "Ozzy Forever".

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

Ozzy Osbourne's passing was made all the more poignant as it came just over two weeks after Black Sabbath's farewell show at Villa Park on 5th July.

The star-studded event included performances from the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Guns N'Roses and a supergroup of legendary artists from across the world of rock, with from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Yungblud.

Ozzy performed a solo set of five tracks, which included Mr. Crowley, Suicide Solution, Mama, I'm Coming Home and Crazy Train and went on to join Black Sabbath to perform War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man and Paranoid.

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

