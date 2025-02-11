How much do tickets cost for Black Sabbath's final show at Villa Park?

By Radio X

The initial ticket costs have been revealed for Black Sabbath's final show at Villa Park. Find out what your money will get you at the farewell show.

Last week saw Black Sabbath announce Back To The Beginning: their last ever show at Villa Park.

The heavy metal icons - comprised of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - will reunite in their entirety for the first time in 20 years to headline Aston Villa F.C.'s home ground on 5th July 2025.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 14th February, but with the first artist pre-sale already underway, fans have leaked the first glimpse at ticket prices and what they can expect to pay.

So how much are Black Sabbath tickets for Villa Park? And what are the package options? Find out what you can expect from the special date, plus reported package costs below:

How much will Black Sabbath 2025 tickets cost?

Tickets for Black Sabbath's final show according to Ticketmaster are: "ranging from £197.50 to £834 (including fees) with a per order handling fee of £2.75." See a breakdown of the costs, which were shared by others in the presale below.

i get that profits go to amazing causes, and this is a one off event of a lifetime - but still tickets STARTING at £200 is a bit pricey to say the least….#ticketmaster #blacksabbath #BackToTheBeginning pic.twitter.com/WXBETsuRgM — ali 🌙 (@Alialhashimi139) February 11, 2025

Black Sabbath ticket price list:

Though Ticketmaster have already confirmed that tickets for the unforgettable show will range from £197.50 to £834 plus a a £2.75 handling fee per order, another breakdown of costs via joe.co.uk, reports further costs below:

General admission standing – £262.50

Gold circle standing – £412.50

Seated tickets - £197.50 / £207.50 / £282.50 / £287.50 / 3312.50 / £342.50 / £352.50 / £382.50 / £392.50 / £412.50 / £422.50 / £427.50 / £432.50 / £437.50 / £442.50 / £527.50 / £662.50

These ticket prices for the @BlackSabbath gig at Villa park are shocking. 😔 pic.twitter.com/Ed2tpQc8Fq — Gary Smith Jnr (@GarySmithJnr) February 10, 2025

Other sources site the below prices:

PL1 Gold Circle Standing – £395

PL2 Best Seats – £395

PL3 Seats – £275

PL4 GA Standing – £250

PL5 Seats – £195

And for packages:

Silver Package - £445

Gold Package - £595

Platinum Package - £795

A fan on X has also shared what appears to be a screenshot of the cost of an "Ultimate side of stage experience" which will set you back £2932.50 each.

I’d expect to be rocking out on stage with Black Sabbath for the price of these tickets pic.twitter.com/uP0Njq5Qky — Greggles (@greglee91) February 11, 2025

What is the seating plan for Black Sabbath at Villa Park?

See a photo of the seating plan at the home of Aston Villa F.C. below, courtesy of Ticketmaster.

Villa Park seating plan. Picture: Ticketmaster

How many Black Sabbath tickets can you buy?

The Ticketmaster website explains: "A max of 2 tickets per person and per household applies. Tickets in excess of 2 will be cancelled."

Is there an age restriction for Black Sabbath's Villa Park show?

Black Sabbath's final show is advertised as "Over 2s only." Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 and the pitch standing area is Over 14s only.

Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Black Sabbath's Villa Park dates?

The all-day event will feature sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, plus a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

All profits from Back to the Beginning will be donated equally to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Tickets go on general on sale on Friday 14th February 2025 from livenation.com and ticketmaster.com

