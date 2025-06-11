Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning final show to be streamed live

Black Sabbath will reunite for one more show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The heavy metal icons farewell homecoming performance at the home ground of Aston Villa will be available to watch live at home.

Black Sabbatth's farewell show on 5th July 2025 set to be livestreamed.

Earlier this year, the heavy metal legends - comprised of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - announced their plans to reunite in their entirety for the first time in 20 years at none other than Birmingham's Villa Park.

Now, it's been confirmed their headline homecoming show Aston Villa F.C.'s home ground will be available to watch live by their millions of fans across the globe.

Fans can buy their special livestream ticket now at backtothebeginning.com.

The announcement on social media reads: "The stadium may be sold out, but the world is invited… you asked, and your prayers have been answered 🔥

Ozzy & Black Sabbath’s monumental farewell performance, BACK TO THE BEGINNING will be streamed worldwide on 5th July! And if that’s not enough, the full set will be available to watch on demand for 48 hours after the show.

If you missed out on tickets for the huge lineup at Villa Park, you don’t have to miss out on being a part of music history."

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello who is the Musical Director of the event said: “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne has revealed to artists who are gutted not to be at the farewell show.

During a new interview with Music Business Worldwide, Ozzy’s wife and manager revealed: "There are two bands that we would have loved to have been there, but they couldn’t because they’re working that day. And that was Judas Priest, a local band, and Angus [Young] from AC/DC, because he’s always been a huge supporter of Ozzy’s.”

Speaking about the milestone gig, Sharon previously told Radio X Classic Rock: "It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight to everybody and what better way to do it than to do it surrounded by your friends, your family and back to the beginning, the place where he was born in Aston?"

Speaking of the incredible star-studded line-up for the show, which includes everyone from Metallica to Slayer, she said: "It's heartwarming and to realise what great friends you've got. And Ozzy is loved and by his peers and Sabbath. You know, Ozzy and Sabbath are loved and it's fantastic. It's really a great feeling to think that all the years you've been in the industry and you're still loved and relevant and, you know, people want to celebrate your body of work that you've done. And the fans, you know, it's all about the fans too."

Quizzed how her husband was preparing for the show amid his health battles, the former Celebrity Big Brother star added: "... Parkinson's isn't something that goes away. You have it forever. There's no cure. So he has battles with it where he has to work with the physical therapist every day. And, you know, he's got to keep his muscles going, and he's, you know, he's. He's fine. As fine as you can be with Parkinson's, you know?"

And if she had anything else to say to the fans, he 72-year-old added: "Just that how thankful we all are because we're nothing without the fans."

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

