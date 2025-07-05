Black Sabbath at Villa Park: Get the stage times for Ozzy Osbourne's farwell show

Black Sabbath will reunite for one more show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The heavy metal icons will join Ozzy Osbourne for his final show this Saturday 5th July. Watch the stage times here.

Black Sabbatth's farewell show takes place today (5th July 2025)

Earlier this year, the heavy metal legends - comprised of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - announced their plans to reunite in their entirety for the first time in 20 years at none other than Birmingham's Villa Park.

They'll be joined by a host of rock legends with everyone from Metallica to Guns N' Roses on the bill.

Now, the day has finally come for Ozzy to give what he's described as his "final encore". Get the packed schedule and find out the Black Sabbath stage times below.

Black Sabbath Villa Park stage times:

Doors – 11:30 a.m.

MASTODON - 1:30-1:45 p.m.

- 1:30-1:45 p.m. RIVAL SONS - 1:52-2:07 p.m.

- 1:52-2:07 p.m. ANTHRAX - 2:15-2:29 p.m.

- 2:15-2:29 p.m. HALESTORM - 2:37 p.m.

- 2:37 p.m. LAMB OF GOD - 3:00-3:15 p.m.

- 3:00-3:15 p.m. Super Group A - 3:25-4:00 p.m.

ALICE IN CHAINS - 4:07-4:22 p.m.

- 4:07-4:22 p.m. GOJIRA - 4:29-4:44 p.m.

- 4:29-4:44 p.m. Drum Off - 4:51-5:01 p.m.

Supergroup B - 5:08-5:48 p.m.

PANTERA - 5:55-6:10 p.m.

- 5:55-6:10 p.m. TOOL - 6:17-6:37 p.m.

- 6:17-6:37 p.m. SLAYER - 6:44-7:12 p.m.

- 6:44-7:12 p.m. GUNS N' ROSES - 7:21-7:46 p.m.

- 7:21-7:46 p.m. METALLICA - 7:53-8:23 p.m.

- 7:53-8:23 p.m. OZZY OSBOURNE - 8:38-8:58 p.m.

- 8:38-8:58 p.m. BLACK SABBATH - 9:13-9:48 p.m.Curfew - 10:30 p.m.

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

All profits from the all day event will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

