Black Midi founding member and guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin dies, aged 26

The late Black Midi guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin. Picture: Gonzales Photo - Jarle H. Moe/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The tragic news was shared in a statement on the Rough Trade Records official Instagram account.

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the founding guitarist of Black Midi, has tragically died at the age of 26.

A statement which was posted on Rough Trade Records official Instagram account on Monday (12th January), read: "It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health.

"A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old."

"He will always be loved," the statement added.

"Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men."

The caption from the label read: "If you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out to your loved ones or one of the range of charities such as Mind, CALM and Samaritans who provide services and someone to talk to in any time of need.

"Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt - an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed."

Kwasniewski‑Kelvin co-founded Black Midi in London 2017, teaming up with fellow BRIT School students Geordie Greep, Morgan Simpson and Cameron Picton to create what would become one of the UK’s most talked‑about experimental rock outfits.

The band first made an impact with the frenetic single bmbmbm in June 2018, released through Dan Carey’s cult favourite Speedy Wunderground imprint, before moving to Rough Trade Records the following year for their acclaimed debut album Schlagenheim.

In early 2021, the band confirmed that Kwasniewski‑Kelvin had stepped away to prioritise his mental health and would not appear on their forthcoming releases — a period that ultimately produced 2021’s Cavalcade and 2022’s Hellfire.

The story took another turn in August 2024, when Greep revealed that the band had had quietly come to an end, clearing the path for his own solo ventures.

RIP Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin 2000 - 2026

Samaritans:

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

(free 24-hour helpline) Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM