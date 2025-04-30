Watch Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne perform their collab 77 on Jimmy Kimmel

Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Picture: Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary British rocker and the Sk8er Boi singer have come together on a new track for Billy Idol's album.

Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne performed their new collaborative single on US television this week.

The Generation X rocker and the Canadian star have joined forces on the new single 77, which features on Idol's first studio release in over a decade, Dream Into It, which was released on Friday 25th April.

Watch their performance of the pop-punk track on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Billy Idol performs with Avril Lavigne on Kimmel

Dream Into It also features collaborations two other female stars, with track number four John Wayne seeing the Generation X singer team up with American singer-songwriter Alison Mosshart and track five, Wild Heart featuring Joan Jet.

Billy Idol also covered several topics in an interview with Kimmel where he talked about the origins of some of his biggest songs and revealed some of his favourite music videos.

The 69-year-old rocker was also quizzed on the origins of his iconic snarl and how it first came about.

"I don't know," he mused. "It's just one of those things. Over time things build up and you try things [...] and you kind of make it your own."

Asked if he'd ever got tired of snarling and if he wants people to know he's a friendly person, he replied: "No. I've never got tired [of it].

Billy Idol talks signature snarl

Billy Idol was among the artists nominated for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but was sadly snubbed this year.

Responding to the news, Idol reflected: "A lot of people, you don't get in on your first time, so it's not the end of the world. I've got a great album out and a documentary coming out this year too."

Referencing the title for the warts and all feature film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, Kimmel asked 'What's the number one reason Billy Idol should be dead?' to which the icon replied: "Just so many reasons. I don't know if we can go into them here..."

Listen to Billy Idol's nine-track album, Dream Into It, below:

Billy Idol - Dream Into It tracklisting

Dream Into It 77 feat. Avril Lavigne Too Much Fun John Wayne feat Alison Mosshard Wildside feat Joan Jett People I Love Gimme The Weight I'm Your Hero Still Dancing

Billy Idol is touring the album as we speak with a date tonight (30th April) at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix Arizona and shows across North America and European across 2025.

The White Wedding singer returns to home soil in the UK for a show at Wembley Arena on 24th June, before heading back to mainland Europe and North America once more.

Visit billyidol.net for his full dates and ticket options.

