Billie Eilish unrobes & tackles body shaming in powerful video message on tour

Billie Eilish kicks off her Where Do We Go? World Tour in Miami. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Bad Guy singer kicked off her world tour in Miami, where she played a video of herself addressing the topic to the crowd.

The singer-songwriter kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour dates at Miami's American Airlines Arena last night (9 March), where she shared a powerful visuals towards the end of her set.

In the thought provoking and powerful video, the 18-year-old - who is dressed all in black - slowly removes layers of clothing until she plunges into black liquid while in her bra.

Watch a clip of the moment, which was shared by a fan on Twitter:

At the end of the video, the singer can be heard asking: "If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me?"

The two minute video was played just before she performed All The Good Girls Go To Hell, before she ended her set with Everything I Wanted, Bad Guy and Goodbye.

It's not the first time that Eilish has talked about body shaming and body image in the past.

Speaking in her #MyCalvins advert for Calvin Klein in 2019, she revealed: "I never want the whole world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.'

"Nobody can say any of that, because they don't know."

