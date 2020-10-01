Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die from James Bond soundtrack

The singer-songwriter has shared the official visuals for the original song written for the 25th James Bond film starring Daniel Craig.

Billie Eilish has today revealed the official music video for No Time To Die, the original song written for the 25th James Bond motion picture, No Time To Die.

The song comes courtesy of Eilish and her brother and fellow multi GRAMMY Award winner FINNEAS, alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley along with guitar from The Smiths legend Johnny Marr.

The song - which was performed exclusively at this year's BRIT Awards - sees 18-year-old Eilish become the youngest artist in history to record a James Bond theme song.

Watch the visuals above, which sees Billie bathed in black and white alongside clips of the film.

Billie Eilish said of writing the theme song: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

Her brother and creative partner FINNEAS added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

The film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga shared: "There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none."

