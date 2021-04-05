Live Forever by Oasis named Radio X Best Of British 2021

Radio X Best Of British 2021 winner: Oasis. Picture: ichel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

The classic 1994 single has retained its crown in Radio X's annual poll of the Best British Song Of All Time.

Live Forever by Oasis has been named as Radio X Best Of British 2021.

The 1994 single has returned to the top of the station's annual poll of the Best British song.

Live Forever last held the Number 1 position back in 2018, as for the past two years Queen's 1975 epic Bohemian Rhapsody has triumphed.

When told that Live Forever had returned to the Best Of British Number 1 spot, Noel Gallagher told Radio X: "Great to see it back at #1 where it belongs. The song that inspired A LOT of tattoos."

The Manchester band also held the Number 3 slot with their 1995 track Champagne Supernova, while Richard Ashcroft and The Verve made Number 4 with their classic Bitter Sweet Symphony.

Radio X Best Of British 2021 Top 10

Oasis - Live Forever Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody Oasis - Champagne Supernova The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever Amy Winehouse - Back To Black Arctic Monkeys - 505 Oasis - Slide Away The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection Nothing But Thieves - Impossible

Over 20,000 votes were received in the poll which seeks to name the Top 100 best British Indie, Rock or Alternative tracks.

Oasis had the most entries in this year's Top 100 again, with 16 entries, followed by Arctic Monkeys with 12.

The highest new entry in the 2021 chart was by Southend rock band Nothing But Thieves with their track Impossible - which also won Radio X's Song Of The Year poll at the end of 2020.

NBT had three new entries on the chart this year, the same number as Radio X favourites Royal Blood. The Brighton duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher also scored the most recent song to appear on the list, with the title track of their forthcoming album, Typhoons. The album is due to be released at the end of April!

British rock favourites Skunk Anansie have two songs that haven’t appeared on the Best Of British chart before: Weak and Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good).

Other new entries in 2021 on the Radio X Best Of British chart include Massive Attack's Teardrop, Stand By Me by Oasis (thanks to an appearance in a recent TV ad), Jamie T's Sticks 'N' Stones and the Amy Winehouse classic You Know I'm No Good.

Making a re-appearance on the Radio X Best Of British Top 100 are Paolo Nutini's epic Iron Sky, The Verve's Lucky Man and the raucous Insomnia by Faithless, which is not only the highest re-entry on the chart, but also the highest placed dance tune.