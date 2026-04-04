Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 352 to 255

Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q takes place across the Easter weekend. Picture: Radio X

Radio X's biggest ever poll continues over the Easter Weekend: here's the second set of songs you've voted as the Best British tracks ever!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You've been voting in your thousands for your favourite British Songs Of All Time...

We're currently counting down the full Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q across the Easter weekend!

Sophie Sveinsson and Dan Gasser ticked off another stack of incredible tunes, and you can see the results below.

Sophie Sveinsson and Dan Gasser on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Here's the schedule for the rest of the weekend:

Sunday 5th April

1pm Sophie Sveinsson

4pm Dan Gasser

7pm Dan O'Connell

Easter Monday 6th April

7am Toby Tarrant

11am Issy Panayis

3pm Dan Gasser

Here's how to listen to Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q

More Best Of British entries have come from Florence + The Machine, Blur, Pulp and Jamie T. Picture: Press

Check out Part 2 of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q:

352. The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger

351. Kaiser Chiefs - Never Miss A Beat

350. Feeder - Just The Way I'm Feeling

349. David Bowie - Sound And Vision

348. Gerry Cinnamon - Ghost

347. Oasis - Roll With It

346. Blur - There's No Other Way

345. M.I.A. - Paper Planes

344. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing

343. Mumford And Sons - I Will Wait

342. Coldplay - Charlie Brown

341. Doves - Pounding

340. Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure

339. The Seahorses - Love Is The Law

338. Queen - We Are The Champions

337. Florence And The Machine - Shake It Out

336. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Longshot

335. White Lies - Farewell To The Fairground

334. David Bowie - China Girl

333. David Bowie - The Jean Genie

332. Maximo Park - Our Velocity

331. The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up

330. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)

329. The Wombats - Moving To New York

328. Royal Blood - Lights Out

327. The Beatles - Penny Lane

326. Blossoms - I Can't Stand It

325. Oasis - Lyla

324. Kaiser Chiefs - Everyday I Love You Less And Less

323. The Kinks - Lola

322. Kasabian - Vlad The Impaler

321. Queen - We Will Rock You

320. The Bluetones - Slight Return

319. Reef - Place Your Hands

318. Derek and the Dominos - Layla

317. The Vaccines - Teenage Icon

316. Bloc Party - This Modern Love

315. Florence And The Machine - Kiss With A Fist

314. Blossoms - Perfect Me

313. Courteeners - Cavorting

312. James - She's A Star

311. Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldn't Have?

310. Stereophonics - Pick A Part That's New

309. Gerry Cinnamon - Belter

308. Coldplay - Speed Of Sound

307. The Charlatans - One To Another

306. Mumford And Sons - The Banjo Song

305. The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night

304. Sex Pistols - Pretty Vacant

303. Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones

302. Arctic Monkeys - Leave Before The Lights Come On

301. The Rolling Stones - Jumpin Jack Flash

300. The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side

299. Maximo Park - Books From Boxes

298. Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song

297. David Bowie - Young Americans

296. Sleeper - Sale Of The Century

295. Led Zeppelin - Black Dog

294. Blur - Country House

293. Courteeners - Bide Your Time

292. Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus

291. The Clash - I Fought The Law

290. The Stranglers - No More Heroes

289. Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

288. Arctic Monkeys - Teddy Picker

287. Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The UK

286. Manic Street Preachers - You Stole The Sun From My Heart

285. Pulp - Mis-Shapes

284. Arctic Monkeys - From The Ritz To The Rubble

283. The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division

282. The Who - Behind Blue Eyes

281. The Beatles - Revolution

280. Keane - Somewhere Only We Know

279. The Undertones - Teenage Kicks

278. Royal Blood - Typhoons

277. Muse - Time Is Running Out

276. Blur - To The End

275. The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

274. Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See

273. The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

272. Gorillaz - Orange County

271. Pink Floyd - Money

270. The Smiths - Panic

269. Blossoms - The Honeymoon

268. Blur - Girls And Boys

267. Blur - End Of A Century

266. Queen - You’re My Best Friend

265. The Smiths - Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want

264. Skunk Anansie - Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)

263. Underworld - Born Slippy

262. The Who - Pinball Wizard

261. The Prodigy - Breathe

260. The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song

259. The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads

258. Snow Patrol - Chocolate

257. Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

256. Sam Fender - That Sound

255. Florence And The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name)

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.