Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 352 to 255
4 April 2026, 20:05
Radio X's biggest ever poll continues over the Easter Weekend: here's the second set of songs you've voted as the Best British tracks ever!
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You've been voting in your thousands for your favourite British Songs Of All Time...
We're currently counting down the full Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q across the Easter weekend!
Sophie Sveinsson and Dan Gasser ticked off another stack of incredible tunes, and you can see the results below.
Here's the schedule for the rest of the weekend:
Sunday 5th April
- 1pm Sophie Sveinsson
- 4pm Dan Gasser
7pm Dan O'Connell
Easter Monday 6th April
- 7am Toby Tarrant
- 11am Issy Panayis
- 3pm Dan Gasser
Here's how to listen to Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q
Check out Part 2 of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q:
352. The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger
351. Kaiser Chiefs - Never Miss A Beat
350. Feeder - Just The Way I'm Feeling
349. David Bowie - Sound And Vision
348. Gerry Cinnamon - Ghost
347. Oasis - Roll With It
346. Blur - There's No Other Way
345. M.I.A. - Paper Planes
344. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing
343. Mumford And Sons - I Will Wait
342. Coldplay - Charlie Brown
341. Doves - Pounding
340. Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure
339. The Seahorses - Love Is The Law
338. Queen - We Are The Champions
337. Florence And The Machine - Shake It Out
336. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Longshot
335. White Lies - Farewell To The Fairground
334. David Bowie - China Girl
333. David Bowie - The Jean Genie
332. Maximo Park - Our Velocity
331. The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
330. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
329. The Wombats - Moving To New York
328. Royal Blood - Lights Out
327. The Beatles - Penny Lane
326. Blossoms - I Can't Stand It
325. Oasis - Lyla
324. Kaiser Chiefs - Everyday I Love You Less And Less
323. The Kinks - Lola
322. Kasabian - Vlad The Impaler
321. Queen - We Will Rock You
320. The Bluetones - Slight Return
319. Reef - Place Your Hands
318. Derek and the Dominos - Layla
317. The Vaccines - Teenage Icon
316. Bloc Party - This Modern Love
315. Florence And The Machine - Kiss With A Fist
314. Blossoms - Perfect Me
313. Courteeners - Cavorting
312. James - She's A Star
311. Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldn't Have?
310. Stereophonics - Pick A Part That's New
309. Gerry Cinnamon - Belter
308. Coldplay - Speed Of Sound
307. The Charlatans - One To Another
306. Mumford And Sons - The Banjo Song
305. The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night
304. Sex Pistols - Pretty Vacant
303. Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones
302. Arctic Monkeys - Leave Before The Lights Come On
301. The Rolling Stones - Jumpin Jack Flash
300. The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side
299. Maximo Park - Books From Boxes
298. Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song
297. David Bowie - Young Americans
296. Sleeper - Sale Of The Century
295. Led Zeppelin - Black Dog
294. Blur - Country House
293. Courteeners - Bide Your Time
292. Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus
291. The Clash - I Fought The Law
290. The Stranglers - No More Heroes
289. Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
288. Arctic Monkeys - Teddy Picker
287. Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The UK
286. Manic Street Preachers - You Stole The Sun From My Heart
285. Pulp - Mis-Shapes
284. Arctic Monkeys - From The Ritz To The Rubble
283. The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division
282. The Who - Behind Blue Eyes
281. The Beatles - Revolution
280. Keane - Somewhere Only We Know
279. The Undertones - Teenage Kicks
278. Royal Blood - Typhoons
277. Muse - Time Is Running Out
276. Blur - To The End
275. The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
274. Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See
273. The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters
272. Gorillaz - Orange County
271. Pink Floyd - Money
270. The Smiths - Panic
269. Blossoms - The Honeymoon
268. Blur - Girls And Boys
267. Blur - End Of A Century
266. Queen - You’re My Best Friend
265. The Smiths - Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
264. Skunk Anansie - Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)
263. Underworld - Born Slippy
262. The Who - Pinball Wizard
261. The Prodigy - Breathe
260. The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song
259. The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads
258. Snow Patrol - Chocolate
257. Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
256. Sam Fender - That Sound
255. Florence And The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name)
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