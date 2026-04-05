Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 254 to 141
5 April 2026, 21:36 | Updated: 5 April 2026, 21:45
Radio X's biggest ever poll kicked off on Good Friday: here are the numbers of the Best Of British 500 so far...
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You've been voting in your thousands for your favourite British Songs Of All Time...
And we've been currently counting down the full Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q across the whole of the Easter weekend!
Sophie Sveinsson, Dan Gasser and Dan O'Connell played out another batch of excellent tunes and you can see the results below.
Here's the schedule for Easter Monday - and the all-important winner will be announced shortly before 7pm!
Easter Monday 6th April
- 7am Toby Tarrant
- 11am Issy Panayis
- 3pm Dan Gasser
Here's how to listen to Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q
Part 1: Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 500 to 353
Part 2: Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 352 to 255
Check out Part 3 of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q:
254. The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love
253. Kasabian - You’re In Love With A Psycho
252. Amy Winehouse - Rehab
251. James - Born Of Frustration
250. Queen - I Want To Break Free
249. The Cure - Close To Me
248. Oasis - All Around The World
247. Feeder - Buck Rogers
246. The Jam - The Eton Rifles
245. The Kooks - She Moves In Her Own Way
244. The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)
243. Suede - Beautiful Ones
242. David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust
241. Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll
240. Oasis - Round Are Way
239. Sam Fender - Play God
238. Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby
237. The Clash - Rock The Casbah
236. The Verve - Love Is Noise
235. Florence And The Machine - You Got The Love
234. Coldplay - Clocks
233. Arctic Monkeys - Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
232. David Bowie - Changes
231. Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
230. The Enemy - We'll Live And Die In These Towns
229. The Cure - The Love Cats
228. Oasis - She's Electric
227. Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall Part 2
226. Blur - Coffee And TV
225. The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows
224. Kasabian - Underdog
223. Gerry Cinnamon - Canter
222. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
221. The Vaccines - If You Wanna
220. Sam Fender - Dead Boys
219. Blur - Tender
218. The Libertines - Run, Run, Run
217. Feeder - Just A Day
216. Kaiser Chiefs - The Angry Mob
215. Muse - Feeling Good
214. Radiohead - High And Dry
213. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon
212. Skunk Anansie - Weak
211. Ian Brown - F.E.A.R
210. The Smiths - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now
209. Arctic Monkeys - Arabella
208. Arctic Monkeys - Fake Tales Of San Francisco
207. David Bowie - Rebel, Rebel
206. Blur - The Narcissist
205. Pulp - Sorted For E's And Wizz
204. Stereophonics - Just Looking
203. Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry On Their Own
202. Muse - Starlight
201. Queen - Killer Queen
200. Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky
199. Biffy Clyro - The Captain
198. The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses
197. Queen - One Vision
196. The Beatles - Blackbird
195. Oasis - Don't Go Away
194. Oasis - Stand By Me
193. Biffy Clyro - Machines
192. Royal Blood - Little Monster
191. The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again
190. Biffy Clyro - Who's Got A Match?
189. Suede - Trash
188. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out
187. Stereophonics - Maybe Tomorrow
186. Wet Leg - Pokemon
185. The Jam - Going Underground
184. The Lathums - Struggle
183. Stereophonics - Mr Writer
182. Oasis - Rockin' Chair
181. Biffy Clyro - That Golden Rule
180. Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night
179. Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - Sheriff Fatman
178. David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes
177. Shed Seven - Disco Down
176. Arctic Monkeys - Brianstorm
175. Snow Patrol - Run
174. Oasis - D'You Know What I Mean
173. The Who - My Generation
172. The Beatles - Yesterday
171. Oasis - Talk Tonight
170. The Clash - Train In Vain
169. Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
168. Blur - Beetlebum
167. The Beatles - Something
166. Muse - Uprising
165. James - Sometimes
164. The Kooks - Naive
163. Pulp - Do You Remember The First Time?
162. The Beatles - Helter Skelter
161. The Libertines - Time For Heroes
160. Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing
159. Nothing But Thieves - Welcome To The DCC
158. The Beatles - Get Back
157. Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
156. The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset
155. Nothing But Thieves - Real Love Song
154. Catatonia - Road Rage
153. Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent
152. Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train
151. Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
150. Blur - The Universal
149. The Beatles - Across The Universe
148. Oasis - Cast No Shadow
147. Arctic Monkeys - Crying Lightning
146. Blossoms - Your Girlfriend
145. Coldplay - Viva La Vida
144. Kasabian - Stevie
143. Royal Blood - Figure It Out
142. The Cure - Boys Don't Cry
141. The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
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