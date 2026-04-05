Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 254 to 141

Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q takes place across the Easter weekend. Picture: Radio X

Radio X's biggest ever poll kicked off on Good Friday: here are the numbers of the Best Of British 500 so far...

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You've been voting in your thousands for your favourite British Songs Of All Time...

And we've been currently counting down the full Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q across the whole of the Easter weekend!

Sophie Sveinsson, Dan Gasser and Dan O'Connell played out another batch of excellent tunes and you can see the results below.

Here's the schedule for Easter Monday - and the all-important winner will be announced shortly before 7pm!

Easter Monday 6th April

7am Toby Tarrant

11am Issy Panayis

3pm Dan Gasser

Here's how to listen to Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q

More Best Of British stars: The Beatles, The Clash, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie. Picture: Press/Alamy

Part 1: Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 500 to 353

Part 2: Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q: 352 to 255

Check out Part 3 of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q:

254. The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love

253. Kasabian - You’re In Love With A Psycho

252. Amy Winehouse - Rehab

251. James - Born Of Frustration

250. Queen - I Want To Break Free

249. The Cure - Close To Me

248. Oasis - All Around The World

247. Feeder - Buck Rogers

246. The Jam - The Eton Rifles

245. The Kooks - She Moves In Her Own Way

244. The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)

243. Suede - Beautiful Ones

242. David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust

241. Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll

240. Oasis - Round Are Way

239. Sam Fender - Play God

238. Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby

237. The Clash - Rock The Casbah

236. The Verve - Love Is Noise

235. Florence And The Machine - You Got The Love

234. Coldplay - Clocks

233. Arctic Monkeys - Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

232. David Bowie - Changes

231. Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train

230. The Enemy - We'll Live And Die In These Towns

229. The Cure - The Love Cats

228. Oasis - She's Electric

227. Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

226. Blur - Coffee And TV

225. The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows

224. Kasabian - Underdog

223. Gerry Cinnamon - Canter

222. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

221. The Vaccines - If You Wanna

220. Sam Fender - Dead Boys

219. Blur - Tender

218. The Libertines - Run, Run, Run

217. Feeder - Just A Day

216. Kaiser Chiefs - The Angry Mob

215. Muse - Feeling Good

214. Radiohead - High And Dry

213. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon

212. Skunk Anansie - Weak

211. Ian Brown - F.E.A.R

210. The Smiths - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now

209. Arctic Monkeys - Arabella

208. Arctic Monkeys - Fake Tales Of San Francisco

207. David Bowie - Rebel, Rebel

206. Blur - The Narcissist

205. Pulp - Sorted For E's And Wizz

204. Stereophonics - Just Looking

203. Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry On Their Own

202. Muse - Starlight

201. Queen - Killer Queen

200. Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky

199. Biffy Clyro - The Captain

198. The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses

197. Queen - One Vision

196. The Beatles - Blackbird

195. Oasis - Don't Go Away

194. Oasis - Stand By Me

193. Biffy Clyro - Machines

192. Royal Blood - Little Monster

191. The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

190. Biffy Clyro - Who's Got A Match?

189. Suede - Trash

188. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

187. Stereophonics - Maybe Tomorrow

186. Wet Leg - Pokemon

185. The Jam - Going Underground

184. The Lathums - Struggle

183. Stereophonics - Mr Writer

182. Oasis - Rockin' Chair

181. Biffy Clyro - That Golden Rule

180. Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night

179. Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - Sheriff Fatman

178. David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes

177. Shed Seven - Disco Down

176. Arctic Monkeys - Brianstorm

175. Snow Patrol - Run

174. Oasis - D'You Know What I Mean

173. The Who - My Generation

172. The Beatles - Yesterday

171. Oasis - Talk Tonight

170. The Clash - Train In Vain

169. Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

168. Blur - Beetlebum

167. The Beatles - Something

166. Muse - Uprising

165. James - Sometimes

164. The Kooks - Naive

163. Pulp - Do You Remember The First Time?

162. The Beatles - Helter Skelter

161. The Libertines - Time For Heroes

160. Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing

159. Nothing But Thieves - Welcome To The DCC

158. The Beatles - Get Back

157. Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

156. The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset

155. Nothing But Thieves - Real Love Song

154. Catatonia - Road Rage

153. Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent

152. Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train

151. Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love

150. Blur - The Universal

149. The Beatles - Across The Universe

148. Oasis - Cast No Shadow

147. Arctic Monkeys - Crying Lightning

146. Blossoms - Your Girlfriend

145. Coldplay - Viva La Vida

144. Kasabian - Stevie

143. Royal Blood - Figure It Out

142. The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

141. The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

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