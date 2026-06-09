Legendary grassroots Camden venue the Barfly set to reopen this month

The Libertines and Babyshambles' Pete Doherty, Coldplay's Chris Martin, The Vaccines, Kate Nash and Ed Sheeran have all performed at the Barfly in Camden. Picture: Barfly Venue Archives

The iconic Camden venue - known for playing host to The Strokes, The Libertines, Coldplay, Kate Nash, The Killers, Muse, Ed Sheeran, Bloc Party and more - is set to return this month with a show from Frank Turner.

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Propaganda Independent Venues has announced that Barfly - one of London's most influential music venues - is set to return this month.

The Camden venue, which was open from 1996 to 2016, played host to some of the most exciting emerging artists and witnessed early shows from the likes of The Libertines, Coldplay, Amy Winehouse, Muse, The Strokes, Kate Nash, Biffy Clyro, The Cure, Ed Sheeran, The Killers, The 1975, Bloc Party and many more.

Now, after being closed for a decade, the iconic Chalk Farm venue is set to reopen under its original name- with a show on Monday 22nd June from Frank Turner, who played his first ever sold-out solo show at the venue back in 2006.

Tickets for the hugely anticipated event will be accessed via sign-up only at barflycamden.com and will go on sale on Monday 15th June from 9am.

Frank Turner is set to play a launch party show reopening the Barfly in Camden. Picture: Press

Inside the relaunched venue, the Barfly Bar will also be open daily and will feature a Wall of Fame, which celebrates its extraordinary heritage.

A press release explains: "Showcasing imagery from its twenty-year history (much of it never publicly displayed before), it will sit alongside a series of blue plaques to be unveiled in the coming months, commemorating the special artists and pivotal moments that helped define one of the most influential grassroots music venues ever.

It continues: "The Barfly Bar will also feature a vinyl listening bar, drawing influence from Tokyo's renowned listening bars. With a carefully curated record collection and exceptional sound quality, it has been designed as a space for music discovery, conversation and deep listening, celebrating the artists, genres and records that have shaped Barfly's story. Alongside this sits a 1959 AMI vintage jukebox, the same iconic model owned by Amy Winehouse.

"Barfly's main room PA system has been fully upgraded with additional fill speakers, ensuring consistent, high-quality sound across every corner of the room. The lighting rig has also been upgraded. Downstairs, new speakers and enhanced lighting have been installed in the bar, allowing it to transition seamlessly from a daytime pub and vinyl listening bar to a late-night club space."

Kate Nash stands outside the Barfly in an archive image. Picture: Barfly Venue Archives

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The venue's return is deeply personal for all of its three owners Chris McCormack, Richard Buck and Dan Ickowitz-Seidler.

McCormack first headlined Barfly in 1997 with his band 3 Colours Red before going on to create and promote the legendary Camden Rocks Festival.

Ickowitz-Seidler grew up in Hackney, attended school in Camden, celebrated his 18th birthday at Barfly, performed on its stage with his own band and later promoted the venue's weekly Saturday club nights.Now, ten years after DJing at Barfly's closing night in June 2016, he is now reopening the venue under its original name.

Dan said of the news: "Barfly means so much to us all, and we’re honoured to be starting a new chapter in its story. We'll be announcing more very special shows shortly, but Frank Turner is the perfect artist to relaunch the Barfly stage. He embodies everything Barfly stands for.

"I hope live music fans will come out and support not just Barfly, but grassroots venues across the country. Before so many of today's biggest artists were filling arenas and headlining festivals, they played at Barfly. You could be watching the next festival headliner on our stage on any night. Before the arenas, they were here!”

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Watch this vintage set from The Libertines at the venue in 2003:

The Libertines - Barfly, Camden 2003-10-17

From 1996 to 2016, Barfly earned an unrivalled reputation. Its room that held just 200 people, saw performances from Coldplay, Amy Winehouse, Muse, The Cure, Ed Sheeran, Elbow, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol, The Strokes, Jamie T, Franz Ferdinand, Feeder, Idles, The Killers, The 1975, Ash, Avril Lavigne, MGMT, Kate Nash, Sam Fender, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal Blood, Doves, Keane, Interpol, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bloc Party, The Libertines, My Chemical Romance, Kasabian, The Kooks, Maroon 5, Razorlight, Bombay Bicycle Club, Supergrass, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Everything Everything, The Petshop Boys, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The Fratellis, Suede, The Vaccines, Two Door Cinema Club, The National, Embrace, Scissor Sisters, The Fall, Bastille, Declan McKenna – and many more.