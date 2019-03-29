VIDEO: This band's cover of Rage Against The Machine is epic

29 March 2019, 14:15

Watch this band of brothers named Mixed Up Everything play a stripped-back cover of the iconic 1991 anthem during a busking stint.

A band have covered Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name, and it's pretty darn good.

Mixed Up Everything are a band of Australian brothers, who love grunge and 90s music, and really know how to play their instruments.

Watch their cover of the 1991 track above, which they played during a busking session last year.

Mixed Up Everything cover Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name . Picture: YouTube/ Mixed Up Evetything

It's not the only classic track the band have covered, with the fraternal rockers covering everything from Pearl Jam, To Incubus to Guns N' Roses.

Watch them cover Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication below:

Describing themselves on their Facebook page, they say: "We are 4 hard working brothers who love playing music together entertaining crowds, and we're certain that we'll play world's biggest rock stages some day!"

QUIZ: Is this a Guns N' Roses lyric or an AC/DC lyric?

Watch more of Mixed Up Everything's videos here.

