Babyshambles play first live show in 11 years: full setlist

Babyshambles played their first show last night. Picture: Barnaby Fairley

By Jenny Mensah

Pete Doherty and co will played their first live date in over a decade at White Rock Studio in Hastings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Babyshambles have played their first ever show in 11 years.

Pete Doherty and co played their first live show together since 2014 at White Rock Studio in Hastings on Wednesday (5th November).

The indie rockers kicked off their 22-song set with Pipedown from their 2005 debut album Down in Albion and treated fans to the likes of Killamangiro, Delivery, Albion and My Darling Clementine.

The band - Mick Whitnall, Drew McConnell and Adam Ficek - also gave brand new single Dandy Hooligan its live debut and ended their set on their unforgettable anthem F**k Forever.

Read more:

Babyshambles setlist Hastings at White Rock Studio:

1. Pipedown

2. The Man Who Came to Stay

3. Delivery

4. Killamangiro

5. Baddie's Boogie

6. My Darling Clementine (First time since 2005)

7. À rebours

8. Dead Boys

9. La Belle et la Bête

10. Back From the Dead

11. Carry On Up the Morning

12. Sedative

13. Merry Go Round (First time since 2006)

14. UnBiloTitled

15. Unstookie Titled

16. Albion

17. Dandy Hooligan (Live debut)

18. I Wish

Encore:

19. Crumb Begging Baghead

20. The Blinding (First time since 2013)

21. Side of the Road

22. Fuck Forever

Frontman Pete Doherty previously said of the dates: “We were all thinking we should do a few shows and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, play some of the old tunes and have a little shindig.”

Babyshambles 2025 UK dates:

Thurs 13th November:

Fri 14th November: Norwich - The LCR

Sun 16th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton

Mon 17th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton

Weds 26th November: Birmingham - O2 Academy

Sat 29th November: Liverpool - Mountford Hall

Sun 30th November: Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tues 2nd December: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Thur 4th December: Glasgow O2 Academy

Fri 5th December: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sun 7th December: Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 8th December: Nottingham Rock City

Tues 9th December: Bristol O2 Academy

Weds 10th December: Plymouth - Pavilions

Babyshambles were formed in 2003 during a hiatus with The Libertines when Doherty was forced to step down from the band.

The rockers have released three Top 10 albums: Down In Albion (2005), Shotter's Nation (2007) and Sequel To The Prequel (2013) and scored four Top 10 singles with Killamangiro, F**k Forever, Albion and Delivery.

Babyshambles - Killamangiro

Read more: