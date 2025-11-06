Babyshambles play first live show in 11 years: full setlist
6 November 2025, 16:18
Pete Doherty and co will played their first live date in over a decade at White Rock Studio in Hastings.
Babyshambles have played their first ever show in 11 years.
Pete Doherty and co played their first live show together since 2014 at White Rock Studio in Hastings on Wednesday (5th November).
The indie rockers kicked off their 22-song set with Pipedown from their 2005 debut album Down in Albion and treated fans to the likes of Killamangiro, Delivery, Albion and My Darling Clementine.
The band - Mick Whitnall, Drew McConnell and Adam Ficek - also gave brand new single Dandy Hooligan its live debut and ended their set on their unforgettable anthem F**k Forever.
Babyshambles setlist Hastings at White Rock Studio:
1. Pipedown
2. The Man Who Came to Stay
3. Delivery
4. Killamangiro
5. Baddie's Boogie
6. My Darling Clementine (First time since 2005)
7. À rebours
8. Dead Boys
9. La Belle et la Bête
10. Back From the Dead
11. Carry On Up the Morning
12. Sedative
13. Merry Go Round (First time since 2006)
14. UnBiloTitled
15. Unstookie Titled
16. Albion
17. Dandy Hooligan (Live debut)
18. I Wish
Encore:
19. Crumb Begging Baghead
20. The Blinding (First time since 2013)
21. Side of the Road
22. Fuck Forever
Frontman Pete Doherty previously said of the dates: “We were all thinking we should do a few shows and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, play some of the old tunes and have a little shindig.”
Babyshambles 2025 UK dates:
- Thurs 13th November:
- Fri 14th November: Norwich - The LCR
- Sun 16th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton
- Mon 17th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton
- Weds 26th November: Birmingham - O2 Academy
- Sat 29th November: Liverpool - Mountford Hall
- Sun 30th November: Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse
- Tues 2nd December: Newcastle O2 City Hall
- Thur 4th December: Glasgow O2 Academy
- Fri 5th December: Glasgow O2 Academy
- Sun 7th December: Leeds O2 Academy
- Mon 8th December: Nottingham Rock City
- Tues 9th December: Bristol O2 Academy
- Weds 10th December: Plymouth - Pavilions
Babyshambles were formed in 2003 during a hiatus with The Libertines when Doherty was forced to step down from the band.
The rockers have released three Top 10 albums: Down In Albion (2005), Shotter's Nation (2007) and Sequel To The Prequel (2013) and scored four Top 10 singles with Killamangiro, F**k Forever, Albion and Delivery.
Babyshambles - Killamangiro
