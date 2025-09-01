Babyshambles announce 2025 UK reunion tour to celebrate 20 years of Down in Albion

Babyshambles 2025 press image. Picture: Barnaby Fairley

By Jenny Mensah

Pete Doherty and co will play their first live dates in 11 years to celebrate 20 years of their Down In Albion album.

After months of speculation, Babyshambles have announced their live return.

The '00s indie rockers - comprised of Peter Doherty (vocals/ guitar), Mick Whitnall (guitar), Drew McConnell (bass guitar) and Adam Ficek (drums) - will play 10 shows this November and December, visiting the likes of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Babyshambles’ much-loved debut album Down In Albion, which included the singles F**k Forever and Killamangiro.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 5th September from 10am here.

Fans can also sign-up here for access to the pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 3rd September from 10am.

Frontman Pete Doherty said of the dates: “We were all thinking we should do a few shows and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, play some of the old tunes and have a little shindig.”

Babyshambles 2025 UK dates:

Fri 14th November: Norwich - The LCR

Sun 16th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton

Weds 26th November: Birmingham - O2 Academy

Sat 29th November: Liverpool - Mountford Hall

Sun 30th November: Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tues 2nd December: O2 City Hall

Thur 4th December: Glasgow: O2 Academy

Sun 7th December: Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 8th December: Nottingham Rock City

Weds 10th December: Plymouth - Pavilions

Babyshambles were formed in 2003 during a hiatus with The Libertines when Doherty was forced to step down from the band.

The rockers have released three Top 10 albums: Down In Albion (2005), Shotter's Nation (2007) and Sequel To The Prequel (2013) and scored four Top 10 singles with Killamangiro, F**k Forever, Albion and Delivery.

