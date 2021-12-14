Avril Lavigne to adapt Sk8r Boi for a film

By Jenny Mensah

The pop punk singer has shared her plans to take her 2002 iconic single "to the next level".

Avril Lavigne has revealed her plans to turn her Sk8er Boi single into a feature film.

The pop punk princess shot to superstardom when she released the hit in 2002 and now she's shared her plans to take it to the next level almost two decades later.

Speaking on iHeartRadio's She Is the Voice podcast about the track's upcoming 20th anniversary, she said: "Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level".

Remind yourself of the noughties anthem below:

Speaking about the original inspiration about the track, she called it a "missed opportunity about love".

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks,” she revealed.

"The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations."

Despite looking back, Avril Lavigne refuses to be consigned to the past. The singer-songwriter recently released a collab with Willow Smith and has just signed to Travis Barker's new label DTA Records - his imprint at Elektra.

Lavigne hared a series of pictures with the All The Small Things rocker, which she captioned: “Let’s f*** s*** up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week ?"

