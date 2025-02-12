Avril Lavigne added to Vans Warped Tour 2025 line-up

Avril Lavigne in July 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Sk8r Boi star will be joining the revival of the iconic pop punk tour this summer.

By Radio X

Avril Lavigne is set to make her debut at the revival of the Vans Warped Tour.

The pop punk icon has announced she will be playing two of the shows in Washington D.C. on 14th and 15th June.

The bill also includes Simple Plan, 3OH!3, Bowling For Soup and Beauty School Dropout.

The Sk8er Boi star took to Instagram to share a video of a cake revealing the dates she will be playing.

She declared: “Warped Tour‘s coming back!"

Before adding: “That’s right, let’s celebrate. See you soon, D.C.”

In a statement, Lavigne said: “So many of the bands I grew up listening to got their start playing this legendary tour and many of my friends are nostalgic for those parking lot summers, so I’m excited to be a part of this new rendition.”

Other locations include Long Beach, California on 26th and 27th July and Orlando, Florida, on 15th and 16th November.

It will mark the first Warped Tour since 2019, when Blink-182, 311, Bad Religion and The All-American Rejects headlined.

Founder Kevin Lyman previously told Rolling Stone about the touring rock show's return for its 30th anniversary: “People start remembering once something’s gone that it was important, it was fun — and I’m hoping to recapture a lot of that again.”

Since it was founded in 1995, the Warped Tour has seen performances by the likes of My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Green Day.