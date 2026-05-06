Ash announce 1977 30th anniversary reissue, special livestream event, plus UK & European tour dates

Ash will celebrate three decades of their debut album. Picture: Roger Sargent

By Jenny Mensah

Tim Wheeler and co will celebrate three decades of their debut album with a new re-release and dates nex

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ash have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their debut album 1977 and live activity to go alongside it.

The trio comprised of Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray will mark the 1996 album's special milestone with a new re-release, European tour dates and a special livestreamed event.

The new release - which is available to pre-order now - will be available digitally, as a 2LP Green & Black vinyl and a 2CD Digisleeve plus booklet.

Added to the album's original 12-song tracklist will be four additional tracks; Bittersweet Blue, a 2026 edition of Oh Yeah, s 2026 demo version of Girl From Mars’ and an acoustic 2026 mix of Gone The Dream.

Ash's 1977 album reissue packshot. Picture: Press

The second disc will capture a special live set from STABAL Studios in 2021, where the band perform ‘1977’ in full, along with fan favourites from the era.

Fans can watch the band perform Oh Yeah live from STABAL studios below:

Ash - Oh Yeah (Live from STABAL) Official Video

Read more:

With the announcement comes the news that the Northern Irish rockers will play a special live-streamed concert tonight (6th May) at 8pm at Belfast's fittingly named Oh Yeah Music Centre, which will include an intimate acoustic set of the classic tracks from their memorable album.

A description of the event reads: "One night only! Join us for a truly special evening on 6th May 2026 as we celebrate 30 years (to the day) since Ash released their iconic album 1977.

"This event is a must for fans old and new, Ash will play an intimate live acoustic set of those classic tracks from the album and the evening will be hosted by BBC Introducing’s Taylor Johnson, who will be chatting to the band and delving into the stories and inspirations behind the music that defined a generation. Whether you’re eager to relive the nostalgia of your 90’s teenage years or are discovering Ash for the first time, this is a unique opportunity not to be missed."

Tickets for the one night only event are already sold out, but fans can join the waiting list here.

ASH - Girl From Mars (UK version) (Official HD Video)

Meanwhile, Ash have also announced their plans to celebrate the special anniversary, with dates that will kick off in Perth, Australia in September and include UK and European tour dates, which close with a show at London's Roundhouse in Camden on 17th December

Tickets go on sale here on Friday 15th May from 10am with presales taking place from Tuesday 12th May.

Ash's 1997 30th anniversary tour dates for 2026:

Australia and Asia:

4th September – Rosemount, Perth (AUS)

5th September – Freo Social, Fremantle (AUS)

3rd September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (AUS)

10th September – The Tivoli, Brisbane (AUS)

11th September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (AUS)

12th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney (AUS)

14th September – Tuning Fork, Aukland (NZ)

15th September – San Fran, Wellington (NZ)

21st September – Hard Rock Cafe, Singapore (SG)

23rd September – Hong Kong Portal, Hong Kong (HK)

Europe:

10th November September – De Helling, Utrecht (NL)

11th November – Gebaude 9, Cologne (DE)

12th November – Hole44, Berlin (DE)

15th November – Effenaar (Small Room), Eindhoven (NL)DECEMBER

UK & Ireland:

1st December – Arena, Torquay (UK)

2nd December – O2 Guildhall, Southampton (UK)

4th December – Tramshed, Cardiff (UK)

5th December – UEA, Norwich (UK)

6th December – Rock City, Nottingham (UK)

8th December – Albert Hall, Manchester (UK)

9th December – Olympia, Dublin (IE)

10th December – Ulster Hall, Belfast (UK)

12th December – Boilershop, Newcastle (UK)

13th December – Barrowlands, Glasgow (UK)

15th December – O2 Institute, Birmingham (UK)

16th December – O2 Academy, Leeds (UK)

17th December – Roundhouse, London (UK)

Read more: