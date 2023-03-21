Anna Calvi, Marcus Mumford & more for Turkey & Syria benefit gig at the Royal Albert Hall

Anna Calvi, Marcus Mumford, Hozier and James Bay are among the acts who will play a special benefits gig. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/Getty Images 2. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty 3. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver 4. Pedro Becerra/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The special gig at the Royal Albert Hall has been organised by Communion Music to raise funds for those affected by the devastating earthquakes.

A special benefit gig has been announced to raise funds for Turkey and Syria.

The concert, which has been organised by Communion in aid of Earthquake relief for War Child and Turkey Mosaik, will see the likes of Anna Calvi, Dermot Kennedy, Mumford & Sons’ frontman Marcus Mumford, Hozier, James Bay and Nilüfer Yanya perform.

Also on the line-up for the benefit show, which takes place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 15th April 2023, are the likes of Solidarity Ensemble featuring Turkish artist Çiğdem Aslan, Djanan Turan, Erdal Yapici and more.

The special show will also see guests in Academy Award-winning actress Emma Colman, comedian, actor and author Omid Djalili and more.

Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds go directly to War Child and Turkey Mozaik.

Music has been banding together to help raise funds for Turkey & Syria following the devastating earthquakes. Last month saw Metallica donate $250 towards relief efforts through their non-profit the All Within My Hands Foundation .

James Hetfield and co took to their official socials to share their response to the tragedy with a post which began: "We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost..."

They continued: "Two of @AWMHFoundation's partner organizations, @DirectRelief & @WCKitchen, have boots on the ground providing medical aid & food to the victims of this disaster. #AWMH is providing $125k to each organization to support their efforts."

Glastonbury Festival also donated ten pairs of tickets to Oxfam to raise funds to support those hit by the earthquakes.

Organisers gave music-lovers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the festival, in order to raise funds for the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal.

Emily Eavis said at the time: "“With the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria affecting so many people, we wanted to offer a draw of unique Glastonbury 2023 prizes to raise what we can to help with the relief efforts".

