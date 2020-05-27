Amy Winehouse biopic could be released “in a year or two,” says dad Mitch

27 May 2020, 15:36

Amy Winehouse in 2006
Amy Winehouse in 2006. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

The father of the late singer has revealed the film is at "script stage" and is looking to cast an unknown actor from north London.

A biopic about Amy Winehouse's life will be released in "a year or two," says her father Mitch.

Speaking on Paul Danan's The Morning After podcast, he referenced Asif Kapadia's 2015 documentary, revealing: "We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was."

He added: "The movie is gonna be in a year or two. We’ve gone beyond talks, we’re at script stage. The film is going to be a biopic".

Talking about who he'd like to portray the role of his daughter, he said: “The casting will be – and I get to choose, with recommendations from the producer – a star-maker. We’re gonna get an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from north or east London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy.”

READ MORE: Amy Winehouse's Dad Says Her Spirit Visits Him All The Time

Mitch Winehouse was staunchly against the Oscar award-winning Amy documentary, and has maintained his stance ever since.

Back in 2016 when Asif Kapadia took home the Academy Award for the film, he took to Twitter to hit out at the film maker, accusing him of fooling "everybody" and calling the film a "negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal" of the late icon.

See his tweets below:

Watch the trailer for Amy:

READ MORE: The 10 best biopics of all time

