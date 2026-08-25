Amy Winehouse's Back To Black set for 20th anniversary reissue

Amy Winehouse on the cover of her Back To Black album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The late singer-songwriter's landmark album, which included the hits Back to Black, Rehab and Tears Dry on Their Own, will be re-released in October.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black is set for a 20th anniversary reissue.

The late singer-songwriter's final studio album, which was originally released in 2006, will mark its two decade milestone with a a new deluxe version, set for release on 27th October this year.

The new editions will include rare B‑sides and a full 2007 performance from Paradiso in Amsterdam captured during the Back To Black tour.

It will also dig deeper into the Rehab singer's visual legacy, with previously unseen photos from Mischa Richter and Alex Lake, the photographers behind the album’s iconic imagery.

The release will also include reflections from producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi on Amy’s artistry, impact, and the sessions that shaped the era‑defining record.

Read more:

Back To Black's 20th anniversary release will be available in multiple vinyl options, including a clear 3LP package and several one‑LP limited editions like the Chalkboard Marble pressing. A special Zoetrope version - sold exclusively through the official store - creates a moving visual of the late singer when played on a turntable.

Black To Black is released on store.amywinehouse.com.

See the artwork and tracklist below:

Amy Winehouse's Back To Back 20th anniversary edition. Picture: Press

Back To Black - 20th anniversary tracklist

Disc 1 – Back To Black

1. Rehab

2. You Know I'm No Good

3. Me and Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

7. Tears Dry On Their Own

8. Wake Up Alone

9. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

Disc 2 – B Sides, Bonus Tracks and Demos:

1. Valerie (Live at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)

2. Cupid

3. Monkey Man

4. Hey Little Rich Girl

5. You're Wondering Now

6. To Know Him Is To Love Him

7. You Know I'm No Good (feat. Ghostface Killah)

8. Do Me Good

9. Close To The Front

10. Rehab (Demo Version)

11. I'm No Good (You Know I’m No Good - Original Demo)

12. Fuckery (Me and Mr Jones – Original Demo)

13. I’ve Been Drinkin’ (Just Friends – Alternative Version)

14. Back To Black (Original Demo)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Original Demo)

16. Tears Dry (Alternative Demo)

17. Some Unholy War (Down Tempo)

Disc 3 – Live From Paradiso Amsterdam / February 8th 2007

1. Addicted

2. Just Friends

3. Tears Dry On Their Own

4. Cherry

5. Fuck Me Pumps

6. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

7. I Heard Love Is Blind

8 Wake Up Alone

9. Back To Black

10. You Know I’m No Good

11. Me and Mr Jones

12. Rehab

13. Love Is A Losing Game

14. Valerie

The Zutons say Amy Winehouse's Valerie cover was a gift from God

Read more: