Alanis Morissette announces show at The O2 London

By Jenny Mensah

The You Oughta Know singer has announced an a show in the capital, after confirming dates in the UK last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alanis Morissette has announced a new UK show for 2025

The Canadian singer-songwriter previously announced her plans to embark on a string of dates on this side of the pond this summer, which includes shows in, Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Lancashire and more.

Now the Ironic singer has confirmed a date at The O2, London on 27th July 2025, where she'll be joined by Liz Phair as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday 7th March via Ticketmaster, with the pre-sale taking place from Tuesday 4th March at 10am. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale here.

See Alanis Morissette's UK & European dates so far:

11th June – Bergen, Bergenhus Fortress (Norway)

13th June – Egeskov, Castle and Gardens (Denmark)

15th June – Stockholm, Grona Lund Tivoli (Sweden)

17th June – Berlin, Zitadelle Spandau (Germany)

19th June – Warsaw, Torwar Arena (Poland)

21st June – Prague, Exhibition Grounds (Czech Republic)

22nd June – Codroipo, Villa Manin (Italy)

24th June - Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal (Luxembourg)

25th June – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

29th June – Dublin, Malahide Castle

30th June – Belfast, Ormeau Park

2nd July – Cardiff, Castle

4th July – Lancashire, Lytham Festival, Lytham Green

5th July – Glasgow OVO Hydro

9th July - Coruna, Coliseum, Spain

12th July, Cruilla Festival, Barcelona

13th July - Vieilles Charrues Festival, France

21st July - Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary

23rd July - Lucca Festival, Lucca, Italy

24th July - Cavea Auditorium, Rome

27th July - The O2, London

See Alanis' full world tour dates and find out how to buy tickets here.

The You Oughta Know singer still has a space between her gigs at Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome on 25th June and her gig at Dublin's Malahide Castle on 29th of June, leaving fans to speculate that she could be making a pitstop at Glastonbury this year.

The Somerset festival takes place from Wednesday 25th June - Sunday 29th June this year, so the Hand In My Pocket singer could potentially perform at the event on the Friday 27th or Saturday 28th June, with enough time for her to catch a flight to Ireland.

So far, only Neil Young and Rod Stewart have officially been confirmed for the festival, with Nile Rogers accidentally self-confirming himself alongsideCHIC last year.

READ MORE: