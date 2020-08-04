Alan McGee: 'The music industry doesn’t want young punky indie rock ‘n’ roll bands'

4 August 2020, 15:19 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 15:48

Alan McGee DJs for This Feeling at Water Rats
Alan McGee talks his new label Creation 23 . Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Creation Records boss has talked about the future of music and given an update on the Creation Stories biopic.

Alan McGee believes that the music industry isn't looking for "punky indie rock 'n' roll bands".

The Creation Records boss has talked about his new Creation 23 label and explained it's easier for him to snap up talented alternative artists because they aren't desired elsewhere.

"You’ve got to accept that the music industry and media don’t want young, punky indie rock n’ roll bands," he told NME. They just don’t. That makes it easier for me, as the quality I’m signing up is incredible."

"I don’t know if it will ever change, because the culture is just so different now. There are other people doing great stuff. The new bands network This Feeling is wonderful.

"I don’t know if there’s a happy ending for the industry if it stops putting out records by hungry indie punk rock ‘n’ roll bands. But I’m not trying to change anything, I’m just doing it because I like doing it."

WATCH: Liam Gallagher's sons were asked to play him for Alan McGee film

WATCH: Why Alan McGee didn't want to sign Foo Fighters in 1998...

Meanwhile, McGee gave an update on the biopic of his life and the forming of his Creation Records label.

Asked what the latest was with the Creation Stories film, the former Oasis manager revealed: "It’s literally getting finished this week. They’re just trying to work out how to release it.

"I want them to just bang it online. Get it on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Sky, because who’s going to the fucking cinema now? They should forget a cinema release, no-one’s going to go. The film looks great, I think it’s going to be really good."

READ MORE: Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song

