Alabama Shakes announce first UK show in 10 years with 2026 Alexandra Palace date

Alabama Shakes will play the north London venue. Picture: Bobbi Rich

By Jenny Mensah

The Blues rockers will play their first UK date in a decade at the iconic north London venue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alabama Shakes have announced a UK date for 2026.

The blues rockers - comprised of Brittany Howard, Zac Cockrell and Heath Fogg - will play London's Alexandra Palace on 3rd July next year, marking their first live date here since 2016.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "LONDON! It’s been way too long, so let’s do it again on July 3 2026 at @yourallypally 🇬🇧 Expecting all the energy and more that we KNOW you bring".

Tickets for the Always Alright outfit's show at Alexandra Palace go on general sale this Friday 21st November from 9am GMT, with the pre-sale taking place from Wednesday 19th November at the same time.

Visit alabamashakes.com for more.

Alabama Shakes last headline date in the country took place at the O2 Academy Brixton on 19th November 2015, following the release of their GRAMMY Award-winning Sound & Color album.

Their last performance in the capital saw on the bill at Mumford & Sons' 2016 headline date at BST Hyde Park, alongside Wolf Alice, Kurt Vile, Mystery Jets, Nick Mulvey and more.

The news of their date comes after the trio shared Another Life- their first slice of new material in a decade.

Watch its lyric video below:

Alabama Shakes - Another Life (Lyric Video)

Read more: