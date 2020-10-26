Adele's says she's "travelling light" on Saturday Night Live TV appearance

26 October 2020, 10:52

The star has commented on her new look as she takes charge of the legendary US TV show.

Adele took on one of American TV's biggest gigs this weekend - hosting Saturday Night Live.

In her opening monologue, the British singer commented on her new look and weight loss, joking "I know I look really really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half that I chose."

Adele on Saturday Night Live, 24 October 2020
Adele on Saturday Night Live, 24 October 2020. Picture: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She also added that she was not going to be playing any new music, mainly because it wasn't ready yet, but also because performing would have added another layer of pressure.

She said: "I know there’s been a lot of chatter about why I’m just the host, like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons - my album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both."

She added: "I’d rather just put on some wigs - this is all mine, by the way - have a glass of wine, or six, and just see what happens.”

Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Tottenham-born star did briefly break out into song during one sketch spoofing the reality TV show The Bachelor, in which she played a contestant. She announced: "I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life - first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25."

Adele previously appeared on SNL in 2017, where she performed the song Chasing Pavements. The episode saw Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin make a guest appearance leading to one of the highest rated SNL shows in over a decade - and which broke Adele's career in the US.

