Adam Levine feels like "there aren't any bands any more"

Adam Levine's has been mocked for saying there aren't many bands out there. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

The Maroon 5 singer has been lambasted by music fans and the likes of Garbage after claiming there aren't many huge bands out there.

The Maroon 5 singer has caused quite a stir after bemoaning in a recent interview that bands were a"dying breed".

Speaking to Apple Music he remembered "when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands”, adding: “I feel like there aren’t any bands any more, you know?"

"That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands,” he continued.

Levine then qualified his statement, adding: "There’s no bands any more, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as … I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around."

Naturally, the Moves Like Jagger singer's comments haven't gone unnoticed, with Garbage leading the responses.

Taking to Twitter, Shirley Manson and co joked: "What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!?".

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

Other music fans didn't hold back either and many cast doubt as to whether Maroon 5 were even still a band.

Brandy wrote: "i’m fully convinced maroon 5 isn’t a band it’s just a name that adam levine has to use for marketing and contract obligations".

i’m fully convinced maroon 5 isn’t a band it’s just a name that adam levine has to use for marketing and contract obligations https://t.co/JZ0SY4fSGC — brandy 🧑🏾‍💻 (@punishedsk8er) March 4, 2021

Another said: "Maroon 5 isn’t even a band anymore they’re just a vanity project for Adam Levine he needs to worry about that"

Maroon 5 isn’t even a band anymore they’re just a vanity project for Adam Levine 😭 he needs to worry about that https://t.co/17YE405YRj — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) March 4, 2021

Sarah echoed these sentiments, writing: "wait are you telling me maroon 5 is a band and not just adam levine"

wait are you telling me maroon 5 is a band and not just adam levine https://t.co/rhcK4OGXvX — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) March 4, 2021

This Twitter user offered up some helpful examples.

Is Maroon5 even a band I thought it was Adam Levine with some random dudes. If he thinks bands are dying he is clueless hahaha the 1975, khruangbin, turnstile, foals, pale waves I could keep going 😂 bands aren’t the only way people want to listen to music — ✨ (@being_ov_light) March 4, 2021

However, not everyone was out to mock Maroon 5 and Levine, with one person defending what he meant by the comments, writing: "what I took away from the article was him more referring to how bands are not cracking the charts in the way they used to when maroon 5 first started which in that sense is very true, back in the early 2000's you had green day, coldplay , nickelback, creed, the dixie chicks".

what I took away from the article was him more referring to how bands are not cracking the charts in the way they used to when maroon 5 first started which in that sense is very true, back in the early 2000's you had green day, coldplay , nickelback, creed, the dixie chicks — watermelon (@waterme01327636) March 4, 2021

