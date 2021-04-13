AC/DC's Brian Johnson announces new autobiography The Lives of Brian

The AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, who returned to the band after receiving treatment for hearing loss, will publish his memoir later this year.

Brian Johnson has announced his plans to release an autobiography entitled The Lives Of Brian.

The AC/DC frontman, who underwent treatment for three years in order to treat career-threatening hearing loss, will release his new memoir on 26 October 2021.

Taking to Twitter the Rock Or Bust singer said: "I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th".

Watch his trailer above.

Fans can pre-order The Lives Of Brian by Brian Johnson now.

READ MORE: How did AC/DC's Brian Johnson overcome his hearing loss?

AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced his memoirs. Picture: Jason Squires/WireImage/Getty

READ MORE: AC/DC's Brian Johnson tells Kelly Jones how Hells Bells was inspired by real storm

Brian Johnson became the third singer of AC/DC in 1980 after the death of Bon Scott.

He saw the band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and toured with them all over the world. However, in 2016, Johnson was forced to step down from live performances with the band after fears he would suffer "total hearing loss".

The new autobiography will chart the Geordie rocker's remarkable journey from growing up in Dunston, to becoming the lead singer of one of the biggest bands of all time, to his shocking 2016 diagnosis and his triumphant return to the band to release their 2020 Power Up record.