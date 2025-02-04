AC/DC announce 2025 European tour with one new UK show

By Jenny Mensah

The Back In Black rockers will continue their PWR UP tour in 2025. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

AC/DC have confirmed European dates for their PWR UP Tour.

The legendary rockers will visit the likes of Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Gothenburg on the 12 dates, which will culminate in a show at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on 21st August - which marks their first Scottish show in over a decade.

Taking to social media, the Back In Black rockers said: "We will return to Europe this Summer to continue our ‘POWER UP’ tour".

Tickets for most of the shows, including the Edinburgh date go on sale this Friday 7th February from at 10am local time.

Tickets for the date in Imola, Italy will go on sale will be on 7th February at 11AM CET and tickets for the date in Paris, France will go on sale on 10th February at 10AM CET.

the band's newly announced European shows will be preceded by a North American tour, which kicks off at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 10th April.

Visit acdc.com/tour for their full dates and tickets so far.

See AC/DC's 2025 European dates:

26th June – Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany

30th June – Berlin, Gemany, Olympiastadion

4th July – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy

8th July – Düsseldorf, Germany, Open Air Park

12th July – Madrid, Spain, Metropolitano Stadium

20th July – Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

24th July – Tallinn, Estonia, Song Festival Grounds

28th July – Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

5th August – Oslo, Norway, Bjerke Racecourse

9th August – Paris, France, Stade De France

17th August – Karlsruhe, Germany, Messe Karlsruhe / Peter – Gross – Bau Real

21st August – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

