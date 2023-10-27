86TVs share Higher Love single and 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates
27 October 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 17:52
Listen to the latest track to come from the supergroup and find out how to buy tickets for their live dates next year.
Listen to this article
86TVs have shared their infectious Higher Love single and plotted dates for 2024.
The band - comprised of former members of The Maccabees Felix White and Hugo White, their younger brother Will and the former Noisettes and Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison - have released their second ever single together and the follow-up to Worn Out Buildings, which as released earlier this year.
Listen to the track below:
86TVs - Higher Love (Official Audio)
Alongside the material comes the news of a UK and Ireland tour for 2024, which will see them visit the likes of Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester in February and March next year and play a hometown show at London's Lafeyette.
Tickets are on sale now.
Dear friends. We are very excited to announce our UK and Ireland headline tour in Feb/March '24.— 86TVs (@86TVsband) October 23, 2023
Tix are on general sale this Fri at 10am UK time. Sign up to our mailing list for pre-sale access this Wed.https://t.co/xbSK2KisAI
Get on it early!!
Love,
86TVs pic.twitter.com/AluTJB3hCC
See 86TVs 2024 UK & Ireland dates:
- 25th February 2024: Workman's Club - Dublin, IE
- 27th February 2024: King Tuts - Glasgow,
- 28th February 2024: Think Tank - Newcastle
- 29th February 2024: Bodega -Nottingham
- 2nd March 2024: Deaf Institute - Manchester
- 3rd March 2024: Hare and Hounds - Birmingham
- 5th March 2024: Lafayette - London
- 6th March 2024: Thelka - Bristol
- 7th March 2024: Joiners - Southampton
- 8th March 2024: Concorde 2 - Brighton
- 86TVs: Everything you need you know
- 86TVs say drummer Jamie Morrison's positivity propelled the band forward
- 86TVs' Felix White once chased Noel Gallagher out of HMV
The 86TVs talk forming & drummer Jamie Morrison's positivity
Those wanting even more material from the band are in luck, because they've got plenty more tracks to come.
The band are intending to release a studio album and they've told Radio X's Dan O'Connell they have at least 20 songs "ready to go".
A press release also teased: "There’s much more new music to come from the band, much of which was recorded in a little over a week with trusted producer Stephen Street, who also worked on The Maccabees' debut Colour It In."