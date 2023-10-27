86TVs share Higher Love single and 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates

86TVs. Picture: Jono White

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to the latest track to come from the supergroup and find out how to buy tickets for their live dates next year.

86TVs have shared their infectious Higher Love single and plotted dates for 2024.

The band - comprised of former members of The Maccabees Felix White and Hugo White, their younger brother Will and the former Noisettes and Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison - have released their second ever single together and the follow-up to Worn Out Buildings, which as released earlier this year.

Listen to the track below:

86TVs - Higher Love (Official Audio)

Alongside the material comes the news of a UK and Ireland tour for 2024, which will see them visit the likes of Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester in February and March next year and play a hometown show at London's Lafeyette.

Tickets are on sale now.

Dear friends. We are very excited to announce our UK and Ireland headline tour in Feb/March '24.

Tix are on general sale this Fri at 10am UK time. Sign up to our mailing list for pre-sale access this Wed.https://t.co/xbSK2KisAI



Get on it early!!



Love,



86TVs pic.twitter.com/AluTJB3hCC — 86TVs (@86TVsband) October 23, 2023

See 86TVs 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

25th February 2024: Workman's Club - Dublin, IE

27th February 2024: King Tuts - Glasgow,

28th February 2024: Think Tank - Newcastle

29th February 2024: Bodega -Nottingham

2nd March 2024: Deaf Institute - Manchester

3rd March 2024: Hare and Hounds - Birmingham

5th March 2024: Lafayette - London

6th March 2024: Thelka - Bristol

7th March 2024: Joiners - Southampton

8th March 2024: Concorde 2 - Brighton

Those wanting even more material from the band are in luck, because they've got plenty more tracks to come.

The band are intending to release a studio album and they've told Radio X's Dan O'Connell they have at least 20 songs "ready to go".

A press release also teased: "There’s much more new music to come from the band, much of which was recorded in a little over a week with trusted producer Stephen Street, who also worked on The Maccabees' debut Colour It In."