22 Venues To Fall Silent For Manchester Attack Anniversary

We love MCR sign at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

The member venues of the UK’s National Arenas Association will observe tomorrow's one minute silence.

Venues across the UK will fall silent to commemorate last year's Manchester Arena terror attack, which saw 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

The 22 member venues of the National Arenas Association (NAA), which include include Alexandra Palace, The Royal Albert Hall, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro, and Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, will join government buildings in observing a national one minute’s silence.

As Music Week reports, a spokesperson from the NAA said they will remember the victims and their families as well as “NAA friends and colleagues working at the arena on that day who showed such bravery, compassion and professionalism under the most harrowing of circumstances".

The venues taking part include Alexandra Palace, The Royal Albert Hall and The O2 Arena in London, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro, and Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The Manchester Arena, where the atrocity took place, will be closed tomorrow.

A police officer guards the area outside Manchester Arena the day after the 22 May 2017 attack. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

The national one minute silence will only form part of the commemoration for people of Manchester, with official tributes commencing from 8am in the morning.

At 8am a trail of trees will be open, inviting the public to walk along the route and hang written notes and tributes on their branches.

An invite-only tribute service is set to take place at Manchester Cathedral from 2pm, with live screenings taking place in in multiple locations across the UK.

7.30pm will see the With One Voice event hosted at Albert Square, with choirs from across the UK set to perform the likes of Ariana Grande's One Last Time and Elbow's One Day Like This together.

Manchester City Council has also confirmed that at exactly 10.31pm tomorrow, bells will ring across Manchester's churches and buildings.

At 10.31pm on 22 May, precisely a year on from the arena attack, bells will ring from churches and civic buildings in the city centre, marking the tragic loss and those affected as well as the resilience our city has shown to the world in the last 12 months. #mcrtogether pic.twitter.com/pykazSaDll — Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 20, 2018

Watch the moment the crowds sang Don't Look Back In Anger at Manchester's St Ann's Square: