English Teacher add second London Roundhouse date to 2025 UK tour

26 March 2025, 16:37

English Teacher press
English Teacher have added a new date to their 2025 tour. Picture: Denmarc Creary

The Leeds four-piece will now play a second date at the iconic Camden venue, after their first show sold out.

English Teacher have added a second date at London's Roundhouse due to popular demand.

The Leeds quartet - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - previously announced a headline UK tour for winter 2025, with dates which kick off at Nottingham Rock City on 13th November and ended with a show at the iconic Camden venue on 26th November.

Now, after selling out their initial date in the capital, the Nearly Daffodils outfit have added a second gig on 25th November.

Tickets for the additional date are on sale now.

See English Teacher's 2025 live dates:

  • 13th November – Rock City, Nottingham
  • 18th November – NX, Newcastle
  • 19th November – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
  • 20th November – Albert Hall, Manchester
  • 22nd November – O2 Academy, Leeds
  • 25th November – The Roundhouse, London [NEW]
  • 26th November – The Roundhouse, London

This summer is set to be a busy one, with the West Yorkshire four-piece set to make a bevvy of festival appearances at the likes of Wanderlust Festival, The Great Escape, Bearded Theory, Wide Awake, Glastonbury Festival and much much more.

If that wasn't enough, the band - who took home the 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas - will appear on various line-ups on some of the major gigs of the year, such as Bloc Party's Silent Alarm anniversary date at On The Beach Brighton on 20th July 2025 and Fontaines D.C.'s mammoth date at WythenshawePark on 15th August 2025.

Visit englishteacherband.com/tour for their full dates so far and to buy tickets.

English Teacher - Nearly Daffodils (Lyric Video)

