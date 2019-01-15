The 1975, Jake Bugg, Frank Turner & more for BRITs Week shows

The special gigs, which are in aid of War Child are in collaboration with O2, will also see the likes of Jade Bird, Tom Odell, Bring Me The Horizon play.

War Child BRITs Week Together with O2 has announced the acts its fifth and biggest year.

The 1975, Anne-Marie, Bring Me The Horizon, Jake Bugg with Jade Bird, Tom Odell, Mabel, IDLES, You Me At Six, AJ Tracey, Nick Mulvey, Enter Shikari, DJ Semtex & Frank Turner are announced to play intimate shows for the string of gigs in London, which raises funds for the charitable organisation.

🤩 @WarchildUK #BRITs Week 2019 is going to be amazing! 🤩



This year there's special gigs from @the1975, @JessGlynne, @AnneMarie and many more incredible artists between 11 and 22 February! Read all about it here ▶️https://t.co/AoYeCJySR6 pic.twitter.com/PZI2qDOR49 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 15, 2019

Prize Draw is open now and tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Friday 18 January at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. There will also be a limited number of tickets for sale from Friday 18 January.

Last year’s BRITS Week gigs raised £650,000 for War Child.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BPI and Brit Awards, said: “It’s always great to welcome back BRITS Week, which has now become such an integral part of the build-up to The Brit Awards with Mastercard each year. It also raises much-needed funds for the vital work of War Child".

He added: "We continue to strive to develop the event as a celebration of diverse British music, showcasing the next wave of exciting new talent and celebrating another phenomenal year for British music.”



See the full list of War Child BRITs Week Together with O2 gigs here:

February 11: Idles – 100 Club

February 11: You Me At Six – Scala

February 12: Chris Difford songwriting masterclass – BRIT School

February 12: AJ Tracey – 100 Club

February 13: Nick Mulvey – Wilton’s Music Hall

February 13: Enter Shikari – The Dome

February 15: Frank Turner – Omeara

February 17: Mabel – Bush Hall

February 18: The 1975 – The Garage

February 18: Jake Bugg, Jade Bird – Omeara

February 18: Jess Glynne – Shepherds Bush O2 Empire

February 18: DJ Semtex And Friends – XOYO

February 19: Bring Me The Horizon – The Dome

February 19: Anne-Marie – Omeara

February 22: Tom Odell – Omeara

Watch The 1975's Matty Healy talk about their Give Yourself A Try single: