The Mercury Prize is set to return to Newcastle for 2026

Sam Fender was crowned the winner of Mercury Prize 2025. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The prestigious awards ceremony will return to the city this year, in partnership with Newcastle City Council, for its a awards show, which will be held on Thursday 22nd October.

The Mercury Prize has announced its return to Newcastle for 2026.

Last year saw the awards - which celebrates the best British and Irish albums of the year - move its ceremony up north for the first time and now it will return to the city again at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on Thursday 22nd October.

The awards show will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate with the overall winner of the Mercury Prize 2026 announced on the night.

2025 saw local hero Sam Fender take home the Prize for his People Watching album in front of a sold out crowd, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Romance album, Pulp's More, CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY and Wolf Alice's The Clearing to win the prestigious award.

Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Video starring Andrew Scott)

2025 was the Prize’s biggest year to date. Alongside the main show at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle and the North East hosted a week-long fringe programme of events and talks, bringing an extra 8,000 visitors to the region.

The North Shields singer-songwriter donated his Mercury Prize £25,000 winnings to the Music Venue Trust, "which acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists."

The Rein Me In singer said of the move: "I wouldn't be doing what I am doing today if it wasn't for all the gigs I played around the North East, and beyond, when I was starting out.

"These venues are legendary, but they are struggling."

The £25,000 prize is only a portion of what the proud Geordie artist has raised for Music Venue Trust in the past, with £100,000 from his 2024 arena tour previously going towards the charity through a small donation added to his tickets.

Sam Fender isn't the first artist to donate his Mercury Prize winnings over the years and in 2023, Ezra Collective gifted the money to a youth centre and grassroots venues.

Previous winners of the Mercury Prize include Primal Scream, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys, English Teacher, Little Simz, Dave, Wolf Alice and Young Fathers.

A press from the Mercury Prize release reads: "The Mercury Prize ‘12 Albums of the Year’ shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals who are eternally passionate about spotlighting artistic achievement across a range of genres. Each year, the shortlist recognises the best new British & Irish music, celebrating artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres. As an independent arts prize, it champions the album format, acts a snapshot of the year in music and often provides a major platform for up and coming artists and their musical work. The Prize has been an important milestone in past winners’ journeys, acting as a stepping stone to wider success in the UK and Ireland as well as internationally."

See the full list of previous Mercury Prize winners:

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993 : Suede – Suede

1994: M People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Tavin Singh - OK

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2010: The xx - xx

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

2025: Sam Fender - People Watching

