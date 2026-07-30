Mercury Prize 2026 shortlist revealed: See the 12 nominated albums

Florence + The Machine, Paul McCartney, Suede, Nia Archives and War Child Records are among those shortlisted for a 2026 Mercury Prize. Picture: Autumn de Wilde, Mary McCartney, Press, Press, Lawrence Watson

By Jenny Mensah

The 2026 Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year have been revealed with records from Florence + The Machine, Paul McCartney, Suede, War Child Records and more on the shortlist. See the full 12 albums here. 👇

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The Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its shortlist for 2026.

The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Paul McCartney, Suede and War Child Records among those up for the honour.

Florence Welch will be recognised for her sixth studio album Everybody Scream, with The Beatles legend's The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Suede's album Antidepressants and the War Child charity compilation HELP 2 also receiving a nod.

Also on the list are the likes of Dave for his third effort The Boy Who Played the Harp, NIA ARCHIVES for Emotional Junglist, Knats for A Great Day In Newcastle, Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving and former Little Mix star JADE for her first solo album THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!

See the full Mercury Prize shortlist for 2026 below...

Who are the 2026 Mercury Prize nominees?

Dave - The Boy Who Played the Harp

Dove Ellis - Blizzard

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream

JADE - THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!

Knats - A Great Day In Newcastle

Kojey Radical - Don't Look Down

Nia Archives - Emotional Junglist

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Suede - Antidepressants

War Child Records - HELP(2)

The 2026 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year shortlisted albums. Picture: Press

Earlier this year,the Mercury Prize ceremony confirmed its return to Newcastle, after it left London for the first time in its history in 2025.

The 2026 awards show will take place on Thursday 22nd October at the Newcastle Utilita Arena and will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists with the evening culminating in the crowning of the overall winner and a live encore.

Tickets to the ceremony are available to buy here.

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Each year, the shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals who are eternally passionate about spotlighting artistic achievement across a range of genres.

The 2025 Mercury Prize judges are*:

AFRODEUTSCHE - Composer, DJ & Broadcaster

- Composer, DJ & Broadcaster Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer

– Broadcaster & Writer Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster

- Musician & Broadcaster Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ

– Broadcaster & DJ Jeff Smith - 6 Music Broadcaster and DJ

- 6 Music Broadcaster and DJ Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant

– Music Programming Consultant Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster

- Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo

– Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo Sian Eleri – Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ

– Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster

– Music Writer & Broadcaster Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times

*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

2025 saw Sam Fender take home the Mercury Prize for his third studio album People Watching.

The North Shields singer-songwriter beat out stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Romance album, Pulp's More, CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY and Wolf Alice's The Clearing, to win the prestigious award in his hometown.

Sam Fende celebrates after he was announced as the overall winner of the 2025 Mercury Music Prize at Newcastle Utilita Arena. Picture: PA images/Alamy

See all previous Mercury Prize winners here:

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993: Suede – Suede

1994: M People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Tavin Singh - OK

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2010: The xx - xx

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

2025: Sam Fender - People Watching

Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X

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