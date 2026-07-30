Mercury Prize 2026 shortlist revealed: See the 12 nominated albums
30 July 2026, 11:43 | Updated: 30 July 2026, 12:32
The 2026 Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year have been revealed with records from Florence + The Machine, Paul McCartney, Suede, War Child Records and more on the shortlist. See the full 12 albums here. 👇
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The Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its shortlist for 2026.
The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Paul McCartney, Suede and War Child Records among those up for the honour.
Florence Welch will be recognised for her sixth studio album Everybody Scream, with The Beatles legend's The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Suede's album Antidepressants and the War Child charity compilation HELP 2 also receiving a nod.
Also on the list are the likes of Dave for his third effort The Boy Who Played the Harp, NIA ARCHIVES for Emotional Junglist, Knats for A Great Day In Newcastle, Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving and former Little Mix star JADE for her first solo album THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!
See the full Mercury Prize shortlist for 2026 below...
Who are the 2026 Mercury Prize nominees?
- Dave - The Boy Who Played the Harp
- Dove Ellis - Blizzard
- Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream
- JADE - THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!
- Knats - A Great Day In Newcastle
- Kojey Radical - Don't Look Down
- Nia Archives - Emotional Junglist
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
- RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
- Suede - Antidepressants
- War Child Records - HELP(2)
Earlier this year,the Mercury Prize ceremony confirmed its return to Newcastle, after it left London for the first time in its history in 2025.
The 2026 awards show will take place on Thursday 22nd October at the Newcastle Utilita Arena and will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists with the evening culminating in the crowning of the overall winner and a live encore.
Tickets to the ceremony are available to buy here.
Read more:
- Who has won the Mercury Prize in previous years?
- Sam Fender wins 2025 Mercury Prize Album Of The Year
Each year, the shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals who are eternally passionate about spotlighting artistic achievement across a range of genres.
The 2025 Mercury Prize judges are*:
- AFRODEUTSCHE - Composer, DJ & Broadcaster
- Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer
- Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster
- Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ
- Jeff Smith - 6 Music Broadcaster and DJ
- Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant
- Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster
- Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo
- Sian Eleri – Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ
- Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster
- Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times
*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2
2025 saw Sam Fender take home the Mercury Prize for his third studio album People Watching.
The North Shields singer-songwriter beat out stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Romance album, Pulp's More, CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY and Wolf Alice's The Clearing, to win the prestigious award in his hometown.
See all previous Mercury Prize winners here:
- 1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica
- 1993: Suede – Suede
- 1994: M People - Elegant Slumming
- 1995: Portishead - Dummy
- 1996: Pulp - Different Class
- 1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms
- 1998: Gomez - Bring It On
- 1999: Tavin Singh - OK
- 2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
- 2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
- 2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper
- 2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
- 2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
- 2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now
- 2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not
- 2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future
- 2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
- 2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
- 2010: The xx - xx
- 2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
- 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
- 2013: James Blake - Overgrown
- 2014: Young Fathers - Dead
- 2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
- 2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
- 2017: Sampha - Process
- 2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life
- 2019: Dave - Psychodrama
- 2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka
- 2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
- 2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- 2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be
- 2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
- 2025: Sam Fender - People Watching
Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X
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